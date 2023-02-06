Boston man, 34, arrested on murder charge in fatal shooting of Norwood teenager in Mattapan, authorities say

“There is still a lot that we do not know about this terrible crime,” Hayden said. “It’s still an ongoing investigation.”

Sean Alexander Skerritt, who also goes by CSean Alexander Skerritt, is expected be arraigned “in the very near future” in Dorchester Municipal Court, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden said at a news conference at Boston police headquarters in Roxbury.

A 34-year-old man is facing charges of first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Tyler Lawrence, a 13-year-old who was killed late last month in Mattapan after a visit to his grandparents , officials said Monday.

“A 13-year-old was gunned down on a city street, on an early Sunday afternoon,” a crime that has “shaken our city to its core,” Hayden said.

No motive was provided for the shooting.

Skerritt was arrested Sunday on a separate charge of fentanyl distribution, officials said. At his appearance Monday in federal court in Boston, a prosecutor said that Hayden “had secured a warrant regarding the murder of this innocent child,” US Attorney Rachael S. Rollins told reporters.

“So, Sean Skerritt is aware of that fact, and I sat and watched as he heard those words,” she said.

Skerritt was previously charged with killing Julien Printemps, a 22-year-old Charlestown man, on Jan. 26, 2014 on Dorchester Avenue, according to court records and Boston police. In 2017, Skerritt was acquitted of a murder charge and three related gun offenses, according to court records.

On Jan. 29, Lawrence was fatally shot while walking on Babson Street in Mattapan around 11:30 a.m., about 10 minutes after he left his grandparents’ house on a neighboring street, relatives have told the Globe. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

On Sunday afternoon in Norwood, hundreds of people lined up outside a shopping center to pay their respects to Lawrence and his family at a celebration of the child’s life.

When the memorial concluded, Tyler’s grandfather, Stanley Lawrence, stepped out to express his appreciation.

“From the soles of my feet to the top of my head, I thank you,” Lawrence said, his voice breaking as he fought back tears. “I feel your love and I know that Tyler feels it too.”

Educators and classmates from Dr. Philip O. Coakley Middle School in Norwood, where Tyler was an eighth grader, have recalled him as a peacemaker, never hesitating to step in if there was a disagreement and help find a middle ground.

“If people were arguing, Tyler was always the one to try to make people come together and be friends,” Izzy Flores, 16, said on Sunday.

“He’d bring them together to talk it out, you know? Making one another share things they liked about each other, so maybe they can start to work through their issues,” she said.

Authorities have said the shooting was targeted, a declaration that has frustrated his family and friends who are adamant Tyler gave no one any reason to want him dead.

“He was a good soul,” said Rhoda Robinson, Izzy’s aunt. “He was one of the kids [who’d] walk away from the dumb, crazy stuff. He was always trying to make peace and never got in a conflict with anyone.”

