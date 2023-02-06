CCRI grad killed while aiding civilians in Ukraine

“Pete Reed is a hero and we are grateful for his service and his sacrifice,” CCRI said in a statement . “We will be working with our Student Veterans Office to find a way to honor Pete, and on behalf of the entire CCRI community, we extend our deepest sympathies to Pete’s family, friends, and colleagues.”

Reed, who was originally from New Jersey, graduated with an associate’s degree in emergency management and homeland security, CCRI said.

PROVIDENCE – Pete Reed, a 2021 graduate of the Community College of Rhode Island, was killed Thursday while aiding evacuees in Bakhmut, Ukraine, the college said.

Reed was working in Ukraine with an organization called Global Outreach Doctors when he was killed while rendering aid, according to Global Response Medicine, an organization he founded that provides trauma and emergency care in high-risk areas.

Reed’s wife and GRM co-founder Alex Potter said in a social media post that Reed was evacuating civilians and helping wounded people when his ambulance was shelled.

“He died doing what he was great at, what gave him life, and what he loved, and apparently by saving a team member with his own body,” Potter wrote.

Potter added in a written statement on GRM’s website: “I have never met someone more selfless. Everything he did was always for the benefit of others.”

Bakhmut, in the eastern section of Ukraine, is now a focal point of the war there as Russia tries to reverse recent battlefield losses, according to reports. Russia invaded Ukraine nearly a year ago, leading to thousands of confirmed civilian deaths.

NBC reported that Reed, a 33-year-old Marine veteran, founded Global Response Medicine, “in response to the Battle for Mosul between Islamic State militants and forces led by the Iraqi army.”

Global Outreach Doctors called Reed, its Ukraine country director, a “beacon of humanitarian work.” Global Outreach Doctors is made up of volunteer medical professionals. In an online bio, Global Outreach Doctors said Reed participated in Global Response Medicine operations in Iraq, Yemen, Syria, and Poland, “spending his time between working on an ambulance as a paramedic and in the mountains hiking and skiing.”

Reed had joined Global Outreach Doctors in January, the organization said.

“Pete’s death underscores the devastation war has on innocent civilians, and highlights the importance of humanitarian and medical aid for affected communities,” the organization said.

Reed is at least the sixth American killed in Ukraine, including some fighters and some in non-combat roles, The Washington Post reported.

Reed’s death led to an outpouring of remembrances from journalists and others who knew him from his humanitarian work.

Said NBC chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel: “He was dedicated, brave, funny, charismatic and caring. A true humanitarian. A loss for all who knew him and the many he helped.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.