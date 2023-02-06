DA’s office identifies woman fatally shot by Easton police officer during well-being check

Police responded to the home around 11:30 a.m. at the request of her son who called from Ashland asking for a well-being check on his mother.

The woman was identified by Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office as Marianne Griffiths, who lived at 32 Spooner St.

A 56-year-old Easton woman whom authorities said had a history of mental illness allegedly menaced Easton police with what appeared to be a rifle during a confrontation Sunday, prompting an officer to fire a single shot that struck the woman in the chest, killing her, prosecutors said Monday.

Griffiths had told her son she was taking a potentially fatal dose of insulin. When police arrived, they entered the home and spoke with the woman, Quinn’s office said in a statement.

Advertisement

“When Easton Police arrived at 32 Spooner Street, they encountered Griffiths and other family members,” Quinn’s office said in a statement. “After a brief discussion with her, [Griffiths] ran downstairs and threatened that she would shoot the police and herself ... The officers inside immediately evacuated the other people in the home and exited the residence.”

Police evacuated other residents as a safety precaution.

“At that point Griffiths ran back upstairs, approached the front entry way to the home and pointed what appeared to be a rifle at the officers, who were now standing outside the home. An Easton Police Officer then fired one shot, before retreating to cover,” prosecutors wrote. “Griffiths was struck once in the chest and died. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Investigators later recovered the rifle Griffiths pointed at responding officers, prosecutors wrote. The weapon turned out to be a pump action BB gun.

“Preliminary information obtained thus far indicates Griffiths suffered from long-term mental health issues and suicidal ideation,” prosecutors wrote.

The name of the officer who shot the woman was not released. The officer was placed administrative leave, according to the department.

Advertisement

Quinn’s office will conduct an investigation into the death of Griffiths and the use of deadly force by the Easton police officer.

“A full investigation is underway and a final report on all facts, circumstances and conclusions will be released publicly upon the conclusion of the investigation,’' Quinn’s office said in the statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.