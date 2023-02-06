Former Everett schools superintendent stands trial for assault charges

“Even if there were people around, and if no one could see, his hand would make it to my butt, always,” the woman told jurors in Malden District Court. “If I was by myself, it would be a smack on the butt, or a squeeze on the butt, whatever he felt like doing that day.”

MALDEN — During the nearly two years she worked at Everett Public Schools, her boss would incessantly put his hand around her waist and then let it creep down to her buttocks, making the payroll clerk uncomfortable and nervous, according to the woman’s trial testimony on Monday.

The 41-year-old woman’s testimony marked the first day in the trial of former Everett superintendent Frederick F. Foresteire on allegations of inappropriate touching of his employees. The case is the first of three separate allegations brought by women who worked for Foresteire and say he cornered and groped them and subjected them to humiliating treatment.

In the case currently at trial, Foresteire, 79, has pleaded not guilty to five charges: three felony counts of indecent assault and battery and two misdemeanor counts of assault and battery. The woman’s name is being withheld by the Globe because she is an alleged victim of assault.

“The unwanted touching took a step and escalated,” Middlesex Assistant District Attorney Carrie Spiros said in her opening statement, describing an incident when she said Foresteire pulled the woman’s cardigan, tank top, and bra strap off her shoulder and exposed her breast.

Foresteire then put his hands behind his back, leaned forward and “placed his mouth on her exposed breast,” Spiros said, demonstrating the posture.

“She changed how she dressed, she tried to avoid him, she tried to never be alone with him,” Spiros said. The woman didn’t tell anyone right away, Spiros said. “She felt ashamed and embarrassed. There was no one to tell. He was the boss,” she said.

Foresteire’s lawyer, Gerard Malone, said the woman made up the allegations as she went along, enhancing them from the time she first filed a complaint with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination on Nov. 21, 2018, to the time she went to police on Feb. 14, 2019.

“We don’t have a crime here, we have false accusations of crimes” that, with time, grew into “more fantasy, more enhancement,” Malone said. “At the conclusion of this, despite what they say, despite how they try to sell it, you’re going to say, ‘there’s something missing here.’”

Malone told jurors that his client will tell them himself what happened. “You’re going to hear from him, he’s going to testify,” Malone said.

The woman was the first witness to take the stand. She said she did not say anything to Foresteire when he would touch her. She instead hoped he would see from her body language that it made her sweaty, stiff, and nervous.

“I would move away,” she said. “Clearly, he knew I was uncomfortable.”

She said that within weeks of getting hired on Nov 7, 2016, Foresteire began parading her around the office, showing off her outfits to everyone in the building, which progressed to more aggressive demands for her to open her shirt and lift her skirt for him.

She began to tear up when describing how Foresteire took to calling her “Miss Argentina.”

“It was offensive and embarrassing, and not just to me,” she said. “Nobody liked it.”

When she worked on the switchboard, Foresteire would call her and regularly subject her to graphic questioning about her sex life, her weekends, and the colors of her undergarments, she said.

“I just wouldn’t know what to say,” the woman said in tears. “I didn’t even know how to respond to half those questions.”





Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.