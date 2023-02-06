George the horse gets a lift from the Raynham Fire Department after legs fall asleep

There was no time for horsing around Monday morning for the Raynham Fire Department.
Members of the department helped a 1,500-pound horse named George back onto his feet after his legs fell asleep, officials said.
Firefighters received a call at about 8:30 a.m. saying the horse, who is 18 years old, couldn’t get back up after he laid down at a boarding stable on Locust Street, the fire department said in a statement.
George “lacked the strength” to stand after his legs fell asleep, firefighters said. Rescuers used a harness and a front loader to help George back up, firefighters said.
“Teamwork between the Bristol County Technical Rescue Team and the Raynham Center Water District was what made this a successful operation,” Raynham Fire Chief Bryan LaCivita said in the statement. “Our Department is grateful for their assistance and professionalism.”
