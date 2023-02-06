fb-pixel Skip to main content

George the horse gets a lift from the Raynham Fire Department after legs fall asleep

By Breanne Kovatch Globe Correspondent,Updated February 6, 2023, 43 minutes ago
George the horse required help from the Raynham Fire Department to get back up after his legs fell asleep.Raynham Fire Department

There was no time for horsing around Monday morning for the Raynham Fire Department.

Members of the department helped a 1,500-pound horse named George back onto his feet after his legs fell asleep, officials said.

Firefighters received a call at about 8:30 a.m. saying the horse, who is 18 years old, couldn’t get back up after he laid down at a boarding stable on Locust Street, the fire department said in a statement.

George “lacked the strength” to stand after his legs fell asleep, firefighters said. Rescuers used a harness and a front loader to help George back up, firefighters said.

“Teamwork between the Bristol County Technical Rescue Team and the Raynham Center Water District was what made this a successful operation,” Raynham Fire Chief Bryan LaCivita said in the statement. “Our Department is grateful for their assistance and professionalism.”

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.

