George the horse gets a lift from the Raynham Fire Department after legs fall asleep

There was no time for horsing around Monday morning for the Raynham Fire Department.

Firefighters received a call at about 8:30 a.m. saying the horse, who is 18 years old, couldn’t get back up after he laid down at a boarding stable on Locust Street, the fire department said in a statement.

George “lacked the strength” to stand after his legs fell asleep, firefighters said. Rescuers used a harness and a front loader to help George back up, firefighters said.

“Teamwork between the Bristol County Technical Rescue Team and the Raynham Center Water District was what made this a successful operation,” Raynham Fire Chief Bryan LaCivita said in the statement. “Our Department is grateful for their assistance and professionalism.”

