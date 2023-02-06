Governor Healey to attend Biden’s State of the Union address

Governor Maura Healey will attend President Biden’s second State of the Union address on Tuesday as a guest of Representative Richard Neal, the congressman’s office said Monday.

Who a congressperson invites to Capitol Hill for the speech can often serve as a symbol of their own priorities. For Healey, it’s the second time in seven years she will be on hand thanks to an invitation from Neal, a Springfield Democrat.

Healey, then the state’s attorney general, also attended in 2016 when former president Barack Obama delivered his final State of the Union address.