Governor Healey to attend Biden’s State of the Union address

Governor Maura Healey will attend President Biden’s second State of the Union address on Tuesday as a guest of Representative Richard Neal, the congressman’s office said Monday.
Who a congressperson invites to Capitol Hill for the speech can often serve as a symbol of their own priorities. For Healey, it’s the second time in seven years she will be on hand thanks to an invitation from Neal, a Springfield Democrat.
Healey, then the state’s attorney general, also attended in 2016 when former president Barack Obama delivered his final State of the Union address.
Last year, members of Congress were invited to attend Biden’s first address, but guests were not allowed in the US House chamber under COVID-19 safety protocol.
Advertisement
“I look forward to hearing President Biden’s message about the important work his administration has done and will continue to do to strengthen our economy, lower costs, invest in infrastructure, and combat the climate crisis,” Healey said in a statement. “Our administration is committed to continued collaboration with our incomparable federal delegation to deliver these results for the people of Massachusetts.”
Tuesday’s speech is just the start of a Washington-centric week for Healey. She will travel to Washington, D.C., late Tuesday for the address and return the following morning, a spokeswoman said. Healey will then go back to the nation’s capitol on Thursday for the start of the National Governors Association meetings, which run through Saturday.
Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.