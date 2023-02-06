Governor Healey opposes legalizing teacher strikes, says kids need to be in schools

Massachusetts is one of 37 states in the nation where teacher strikes are illegal — something the Massachusetts Teachers Association, which is the state’s largest teachers union and which endorsed Healey in last year’s election, is trying to change.

“Every day when I see kids out of school because of a strike, my heart just breaks because kids have been through enough in terms of learning loss and the like,” Healey told WBZ political analyst Jon Keller.

Governor Maura Healy is against legalizing teacher strikes in the state, she said in an interview with WBZ-TV that aired Sunday.

The union plans to file legislation this month that would grant teachers and other public sector employees the right to strike, an effort that mirrors recent pushes nationwide for organized labor rights. Healey said she thinks this is a bad idea.

“I’m not a fan,” Healey said. “While I have a lot of sympathy and want to make sure that ... educators are getting paid what they should for the important work that they do, it’s still paramount that our kids be in schools.”

Her comments come as teachers in Woburn return to their classrooms Monday after a Middlesex Superior Court judge ordered them to end a weeklong strike that cancelled classes for thousands of students last week.

Proponents of teacher strikes argue that the ability to walk picket lines provides needed leverage for teachers to reach agreements with school systems regarding contracts and working conditions.

“Strikes certainly should be a last resort, but sometimes it’s necessary, if you have tried all other means to advocate for what you know your students need,” Jessica Tang, President of the Boston Teachers Union, said in a statement last month.

Sonel Cutler can be reached at sonel.cutler@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cutler_sonel.