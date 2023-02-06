Head-on crash in Manchester, N.H. leaves one dead, two injured

The crash happened shortly after 5:40 p.m. near the intersection of South Willow Street and Perimeter Road, officials said.

The man, identified as Malcolm MacNeil, of Manchester, was behind the wheel of a 2016 Volkswagen Jetta when he drove into oncoming traffic, officials said. He was pinned by the dashboard of his vehicle and could not be revived after he was extricated, officials said.

The two occupants of the other vehicle, a 2013 Nissan Rogue, sustained minor injuries and were taken to Elliot Hospital, officials said.

