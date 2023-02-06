Healey takes more than $2.9 million to fund inaugural party, the most ever by a governor

The contributions add to the $1.8 million Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll had previously reported raising. Together, the effort now tops former governor Charlie Baker’s 2015 bash as the most lucrative inaugural fundraising effort, when the Republican reported raking in $2.4 million in contributions.

Healey’s inaugural committee filed a new campaign finance disclosure Monday, showing it raised about $1.1 million in January from private donors in the days before and after the Cambridge Democrat’s Jan. 5 celebration at the TD Garden.

Governor Maura Healey has collected more than $2.9 million in donations for her inaugural celebration, setting a new Massachusetts record, new campaign finance filings show, with energy companies, professional sports teams, and labor unions among the generous contributors.

The donors are varied. Healey, who has said the state needs to “electrify everything” in its fight against climate change, took tens of thousands of dollars from natural gas suppliers National Grid, NRG Energy, and Dominion Energy.

The Boston Red Sox and Boston Celtics each gave $25,000, which was the maximum donation size that Healey set for the effort. So did Bank of America and several in the healthcare industry, including Beth Israel Lahey Health, insurer Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and Commonwealth Care Alliance.

Under state law, individuals can’t give more than $1,000 to a candidate’s campaign each year, lobbyists are limited to $200, and businesses are barred completely from donating to a candidate. But inaugural committees aren’t bound by such restrictions, nor are they required to disclose expenditures.

In all, 23 donors gave at Healey’s self-imposed $25,000 limit in January, including pharmaceutical and biotech giants Takeda and Pfizer; the Dewey Square Group, a high-profile lobbyist and consulting firm; and the Democratic Governors Association.

Eleven people who identified as working for Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr, the law firm where Healey worked before joining the attorney general’s office as an assistant AG, also gave various donations, totaling $25,000.

Labor groups also gave heavily. The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers donated $25,000, while SEIU Local 509 and the United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices Of The Pipe Fitting Industry each contributed $15,000. The Massachusetts Teachers Association gave $2,500.

The amount of money raised for the inauguration, however, does not necessarily match what Healey’s administration spent on it. Aides to Healey have said they would report a cost for the celebration “when final.”

Inaugural committees are required to disclose any donors monthly, meaning Healey’s total fundraising could also continue to grow. Each of Baker’s inaugural committees, for example, reported taking donations anywhere from four to five months after his inaugural celebrations, and in 2015, Baker aides said he gave $100,000 in surplus donations to charities.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.