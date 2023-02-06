New filing in state drug lab federal civil rights case seeks return of assets

Two former chemists, Annie Dookhan and Sonja Farak, have served prison time for falsifying drug analysis in criminal cases, and the state drug lab in Boston was shut down.

The plaintiffs lost their property, in most cases cash, as part of plea agreements or sentencing in cases that years later were among tens of thousands of convictions overturned in the fallout of the biggest drug lab scandal in American history.

Five Massachusetts residents convicted of drug crimes that were later dismissed as part of the state drug lab scandal are seeking the return of money and property, including a car in one instance, that authorities had seized as part of their investigation, according to court records.

The complaint, filed in federal court in Boston last week as part of an ongoing class action civil rights lawsuit, lists a wide range of local and state law enforcement officials as defendants, from the attorney general’s office to local police departments and the state’s 11 district attorneys.

“The plaintiffs in this civil right[s] case, and the many thousands of other people in Massachusetts whom they seek to represent, have been victimized twice,” Luke Ryan, one of the lawyers who filed the complaint, said in a statement.

“First, they were the victims of wrongful prosecutions based on tainted drug evidence. Then, in connection with those very same drug cases, they have been victimized by an unfair ‘civil forfeiture’ system.”

The state’s forfeiture law allows police to seize money, property, and other assets that might be linked to a crime.

The plaintiffs are Jennifer Cotto, 44, of Ludlow; David Cummings, 39, of Weymouth; Jamie Kimball, 40, of Woburn; Todd Moton, 47, of Adams;and Travis Moran, 43, of Springfield. They’re being represented by Ryan of Sasson Turnbull Ryan & Hoose, and Daniel Marx and William Fick of the Boston criminal defense firm Fick & Marx.

The convictions against Cotto, Moton, and Moran were tossed out because they were connected to Farak, while Cummings and Kimball’s cases were tied to Dookhan.

“As a result of Dookhan’s and Farak’s misconduct, the Commonwealth lacks reliable evidence that Class Members possessed any controlled substances,” their lawyers wrote in the filing. “In the absence of such evidence, the Commonwealth cannot establish probable cause to show that Forfeited Property facilitated a violation of state drug laws or constituted the proceeds of illegal drug activity.”

Moran was arrested by Springfield police in 2006 and later pleaded guilty to various drug charges and carrying a firearm without a license. Authorities seized the vehicle he was driving at the time of his arrest, a 1994 Honda Accord, and $4,528 he had in his possession, which was later divided between the Springfield Police Department and the Hampden district attorney’s office, according to the filing.

The others, whose convictions were vacated between 2017 and 2018, are seeking to get back cash police had seized, ranging from $518 in one case to more than $14,000 in another, according to court documents.

The group’s lawyers also argue state courts and prosecutors regularly failed to follow the state’s forfeiture law and the limited protections it has for defendants, such as prohibiting forfeiture in cases where the charge is simple possession of a controlled substance.

In some cases, prosecutors “insisted that people ‘agree’ to forfeitures as part of plea deals,” their statement said.

“Many courts made the forfeiture of money and property a condition of probation,” even when prosecutors had not sought a forfeiture in the case, the statement said.

The federal filing is another step by one-time defendants to seek reimbursement in the state’s drug scandal, which erupted in 2012.

Last June, to settle a class action lawsuit in state court, the state agreed to refund roughly $14 million in fees and fines paid by more than 30,000 defendants whose drug convictions had been linked to Dookhan and Farak.

Dookhan, who worked in the former William A. Hinton State Laboratory Institute in Boston and viewed herself as part of the prosecution team in drug cases, was arrested in September 2012 after State Police investigators found she falsified test results, mishandled evidence, forged documents, and lied during testimony. She pleaded guilty in November 2013 to obstruction of justice, tampering with evidence, and perjury.

Farak, who also worked in the Hinton lab in Jamaica Plain from 2002 to 2004 before moving to the state drug lab in Amherst, was convicted in 2014 of stealing drugs from the Amherst lab and using them as she struggled with addiction.

In their statement, Fick, Marx, and Ryan said “millions of dollars in money and property” were seized from the more than 30,000 defendants who had their cases tossed out as part of the drug lab scandal.

A spokesperson for Attorney General Andrea Campbell’s office declined to comment on Saturday.

Andrea Estes of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.