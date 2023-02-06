Video from Mount Washington during wind chill of 101 below zero looks like ‘live feed from hell’

The National Weather Service in Cleveland shared the video clip on Twitter, which was taken around 2:30 p.m. on Friday. The clip has been viewed on Twitter more than 4 million times.

Video footage taken of the Mount Washington Observatory on Friday during the worst of the frigid high winds that tore across the peak has gone viral, receiving millions of views and being described as “ a live feed from hell ” by one Reddit user.

“This is EXTREME WEATHER!,” the tweet said. “Right now Mount Washington is living up to the reputation of having the worse weather in the world. INSANE conditions Temp -42° F, Wind Chill -101° F, Wind Gusts 127 mph!”

Advertisement

The clip was also shared on Reddit, where it received about 1,700 upvotes.

One witty Reddit user commented on the wild scene on the New Hampshire summit, saying it looked like “a live feed from hell.”

The wind chill on Mount Washington plunged to 108 degrees below zero on Friday night into Saturday as an arctic air mass descended into New England.

Staff at the Mount Washington Observatory recorded a temperature of 47 degrees below zero on Saturday, which matched the observatory’s record low set in January 1934.

They also reported temperatures at or below 45 degrees below zero for 13 hours, while wind gusts of 120 miles per hour and higher drove the wind chill to 100 degrees below zero or lower for 15 hours.









Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.