Woburn teachers, students return to class Monday morning after weeklong strike shuttered schools

The Woburn Teachers’ Association said late Sunday that its members had ratified the deal overwhelmingly, making the return to school official.

Woburn students and teachers are returning to classrooms Monday morning after a Sunday deal put an end to a labor strike that canceled classes for nearly 4,300 students last week.

The union and city leaders said both sides had reached tentative deals for Woburn’s teachers and paraprofessionals on Friday, but it was not until Sunday that the final sticking point was decided: whether the union should reimburse the city for $250,000 in costs incurred during the five-day strike.

On Sunday, the union agreed to pay most of that amount, according to Mayor Scott Galvin.

“We’re very happy about it, we’re happy for the children, we’re happy to be moving on in the right direction,” Galvin told reporters in a brief press conference early Sunday evening.

Galvin said the city’s costs due to the strike included police details, school lunches, and presenters for a professional development day canceled because of the work stoppage.

Following five hours of negotiation Sunday, the union agreed to pay the city the $225,000 in reimbursement over four years, according to Galvin. The union will also donate $20,000 to local charities.

Barbara Locke, the union’s president, hailed the agreement as an achievement for the city’s educators and the city. The Woburn Teachers’ Association represents about 550 teachers, paraprofessionals, and nurses.

“We claim victory, the WTA. We claim victory for a fair contract. And we claim victory for a unified community — one of transparency, integrity, and decency,” she told reporters in brief remarks after Galvin finished.

The mayor said details of the agreement will be released later Monday. Both sides backed a memorandum of agreement for a deal, he said.

In broad terms, the two sides agreed to a four-year deal that will give teachers a 13.75 percent increase in pay and add 10 minutes to each school day, according to Galvin.

The average teacher salary is $85,000 in Woburn, Galvin and the School Committee have said.

The paraprofessionals in Woburn have a base salary of $22,000. Paraprofessionals will receive about a 40 percent pay raise over the life of the agreement, he said Sunday.

The union’s strike began Jan. 30, after the city and educators failed to reach an agreement on a new contract following more than a year of talks.

Despite the challenges closed schools presented for families, many Woburn parents sided with their children’s striking teachers, their mounting frustration aimed at the local school committee and the mayor. Multiple students and parents rallied alongside the educators throughout last week.

A strike fund set up for the union had raised $38,000 as of Sunday night.

Teacher strikes are illegal in the state. On Wednesday, a Middlesex Superior Court judge ruled that the Woburn Teachers’ Association and Locke violated an earlier injunction that ordered them to end their strike and return to work.

The Massachusetts Teachers Association is pushing for legislation that would allow educators and some other public sector workers to walk picket lines, though Governor Maura Healey speaking with WBZ-TV host Jon Keller Sunday morning signaled she would not support it.

The strike in Woburn was the longest-lasting of a recent series of significant teacher labor actions, with educators in Haverhill, Malden, and Brookline all striking in the last year.

This report includes reporting from prior Globe stories.

Christopher Huffaker can be reached at christopher.huffaker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @huffakingit.