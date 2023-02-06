Woman, 41, charged with felony assault & battery in South Boston stabbing

A Boston woman was arrested and charged with stabbing a person who suffered non-life-threatening injuries Saturday morning in South Boston, officials said.
Crystal DuFault, 41, was charged with felony assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, court records show. At her arraignment Monday in the South Boston division of Boston Municipal Court, DuFault pleaded not guilty and was ordered held in lieu of $5,000 bond or $500 cash bail, records show. She is due back in court March 6.
Police said DuFault also had three active warrants. Her attorney declined to comment on the case.
Officers responded to 11 West Broadway for a report of a fight shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday, the Boston Police Department said in a statement.
Advertisement
Police found a victim suffering from a stab wound and provided first aid before the victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the statement said.
Officers spoke with witnesses at the scene and were led to DuFault, who was found sitting on an MBTA bus and was arrested, police said.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.