Woman, 41, charged with felony assault & battery in South Boston stabbing

A Boston woman was arrested and charged with stabbing a person who suffered non-life-threatening injuries Saturday morning in South Boston, officials said.

Crystal DuFault, 41, was charged with felony assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, court records show. At her arraignment Monday in the South Boston division of Boston Municipal Court, DuFault pleaded not guilty and was ordered held in lieu of $5,000 bond or $500 cash bail, records show. She is due back in court March 6.

Police said DuFault also had three active warrants. Her attorney declined to comment on the case.