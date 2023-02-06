Americans not feeling impact of Biden agenda, Post-ABC poll finds

The poll finds that 62 percent of Americans think Biden has accomplished “not very much” or “little or nothing” during his presidency, while 36 percent say he has accomplished “a great deal” or “a good amount.” On many of Biden’s signature initiatives — from improving the country’s infrastructure to making electric vehicles more affordable to creating jobs — majorities of Americans say they do not believe he has made progress, the poll finds.

The dynamic arguably raises the stakes of Biden’s prime-time speech on Tuesday. The president is expected to use the platform to tout his accomplishments and remind voters that many of the laws he signed during the first half of his term are just now being implemented.

It’s a message he has pushed since before the midterm elections, when his party’s better-than-expected performance convinced many aides that, despite his low approval ratings, Americans largely support his agenda. Biden has said one of his main goals for the year is to make sure Americans feel the impact of the laws he signed during his first two years in office, including a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, legislation aimed at combating climate change, a $52 billion effort to boost domestic manufacturing, and a cap on the price of insulin for seniors.

“It’s one thing to have passed it all; now we have to make sure we’re on it every single day. Not a joke,” Biden said in a Jan. 26 speech on the economy. “Implementing it so people can see what we’ve delivered and give it to them directly.”

Overall, the poll's findings are not reassuring for either party. On the looming fight over the debt limit, most Americans are closer to Biden's position than the GOP's, and most dismiss Republican plans to investigate the government's "weaponization" as political.

And Americans have little confidence in either Biden or House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, to make the right decisions for the country’s future. Just under 2 in 10 Americans have “a great deal” or “a good amount” of confidence in the speaker to do so; 71 percent have “just some” or no confidence at all. A similarly high 72 percent say they lack such confidence in congressional Republicans, and 68 percent say the same about Biden and 70 percent about congressional Democrats.

But Biden is the one who will be making his case to the American people Tuesday. And many of them say he has not yet made much progress on key issues.

While 77 percent of Democrats say Biden has accomplished at least a good amount, that drops to 32 percent among political independents. Only seven percent of Republicans say he has accomplished much, while 93 percent say he has accomplished not very much, little, or nothing.

Doubts about Biden’s achievements are higher than those for then-President Barack Obama in 2010 and 2012. As Obama sought reelection, 52 percent of adults said he had accomplished “not much” or “little or nothing” at both points. In a potentially ominous sign for the White House, Biden’s numbers are roughly on par with the negative ratings of former president Donald Trump, who went on to lose his reelection.

Biden has said the Obama administration did not do enough to tout all of its legislative victories in the aftermath of the Great Recession, and he has promised not to repeat that mistake.

The president received good news Friday, with the release of new data showing that the labor market added 517,000 jobs and the unemployment rate dropped to 3.4 percent, the lowest level since May 1969.

Yet a growing number of Americans say their own financial circumstances are worsening on Biden's watch. Roughly 4 in 10 Americans (41 percent) say they are not as well-off financially since Biden became president, up from 35 percent one year ago and the highest percentage to report such a sentiment under any president in Post-ABC polls since measurement began in 1986.

Republicans have seized on that sense of economic gloom, hammering Biden over high prices, pointing to high-profile layoffs in the technology sector and blaming Biden’s COVID relief spending for inflation.

That has sparked a battle over raising the federal debt ceiling, which sets a statutory maximum on how much the US government can borrow. The United States has already hit the current $31.4 trillion limit, and a series of “extraordinary measures” by the Treasury Department to avoid default could expire by June.

Asked how concerned they are that a government default on its debts would seriously damage the economy, roughly 8 in 10 Americans say they are “very” or “somewhat” concerned. That is widespread across party lines with majorities of Democrats, Republicans, and independents all “very concerned” about the impact of a potential default.

In a sentiment that could bolster Biden, about two-thirds of Americans (65 percent) say debt payment and federal spending should be handled separately, while 26 percent say Congress should allow the government to pay its debts only if the administration agrees to cut federal spending. The White House has said the debt ceiling should be raised without any conditions, to pay for spending that has already been approved and to avoid a disastrous default.

The Post-ABC poll was conducted Jan. 27 through Feb. 1, 2023, among a random national sample of 1,003 adults and has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points among the full sample and a larger error margin among subgroups.