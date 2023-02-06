New York City ends vaccine mandate for city workers

Starting Friday, Adams said that vaccination for the coronavirus would become optional for current and prospective city workers. Visitors to city schools will also no longer be required to provide proof of at least one dose of the vaccine to enter.

“With more than 96% of city workers and more than 80% of New Yorkers having received their primary COVID-19 series and more tools readily available to keep us healthy, this is the right moment for this decision,” Adams said in a statement.

NEW YORK — The city will end its aggressive but contentious coronavirus vaccine mandate for municipal workers, Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday, signaling a key moment in the city’s long battle against the pandemic.

Advertisement

The vaccine mandate for city workers was set in October 2021 by former Mayor Bill de Blasio and was one of the most aggressive steps in the nation to increase vaccination rates. It prompted hundreds of workers to be fired and a series of lawsuits. Some workers applied for religious exemptions.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Adams, a moderate Democrat entering his second year in office, has sought to push the city past the pandemic and has ended many of the mandates implemented by de Blasio. Last year, Adams ended vaccine mandates for private employers and for indoor dining and ended mask mandates at schools. In September, Gov. Kathy Hochul ended a mask mandate on subways and buses.

And last week, the Biden administration announced plans to allow the coronavirus public health emergency to expire in May.

New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said that vaccine mandates had been an important tool, but that the city was now leaving the “emergency phase of the pandemic.”

“It’s clear these mandates saved lives and were absolutely necessary to meet the moment,” he said.

Yet, coronavirus cases have remained a stubborn reality in the city, as many New Yorkers got infected over the winter, some for a second or third time. In early January, more than 1,900 people were hospitalized with the virus in the city, according to state data. Cases have dropped recently; now, there are about 965 people hospitalized. There are still about 15 deaths per day.

Advertisement

And only about 14% of New Yorkers have received the bivalent booster, according to city data. Racial disparities in vaccination have persisted: Only 8% of Latino and Black residents have received the bivalent booster, compared with 20% of white and Asian residents.

Some experts cautioned that eliminating the mandate could lead to more infections and less protection for city residents, as the virus continues to spread and evolve.

Dr. Denis Nash, an public health researcher at the CUNY Graduate School of Public Health, said the mandate’s focus on making sure workers had their initial vaccine doses had been outdated for some time now, and that instead of retreating, the city should be doubling down on a policy to raise the bivalent booster coverage to save lives.

“The unstated reason behind this,” he said, referring to the lifting of the mandate, “is that it is becoming politically harder for politicians to defend.” But with the virus causing nearly 500 deaths per day across the country, he added, “COVID very much remains a public health emergency, regardless of what people want to say.”

Dr. Jay Varma, director of the Cornell Center for Pandemic Prevention and Response and who had served as a health adviser under the de Blasio administration, also expressed concerned over the mandate’s removal, saying it was “the wrong decision.”

Advertisement

The vaccine, he said, both limits serious disease for those who get it, and reduces transmission of COVID-19, at least to some extent. He was particularly concerned, he said, that the city’s dropping its mandate would lead private employers to follow suit, just as the city’s institution of the mandate encouraged private employers to do the same.

“It’s a cascading effect,” he said.

City health care workers will still have to be vaccinated for now, because they are also regulated under state, federal and employer vaccine mandates.

But the legal basis for the state vaccine mandate is increasingly fragile. The mandate, started in 2021, was recently struck down by a state Supreme Court judge in Syracuse. Although the Hochul administration has appealed the ruling, the state’s mandate is unenforceable until an appeals court judge rules on a stay of the decision.

The city said Monday that more than 331,000 city workers had been fully vaccinated. About 1,780 city workers were terminated for not getting vaccinated; those workers cannot automatically return to their previous positions but can apply for positions with their former agencies through the normal hiring process, city officials said.

The number of workers who lost their jobs because of noncompliance with the state health care vaccination mandate was far larger: At least 10,500 workers, many in home health care, were fired in the fall of 2021, according to state data. Thousands of others resigned. But many more were vaccinated as a result of its implementation.

Advertisement

Northwell Health, the state’s largest private health system, said it was planning to keep its vaccine requirement for workers.

“We believe that vaccination remains a critical component to raising the health of everyone in our care,” the system said in a statement.

The president of the city’s major police union, Patrick Lynch, welcomed the end of the city worker mandate and urged the city to reinstate and reimburse police employees who had lost their jobs or were docked pay.

Police officers have been leaving the department in droves, and the city government is facing a broader staffing crisis. The end of the vaccine mandate could be part of the mayor’s efforts to keep and recruit workers.

A city worker union, Social Service Employees Union Local 371, recently reported to its members that the Adams administration was considering its request for a hybrid option involving a few days a week working from home. Adams has been adamant that city workers must work in person five days a week, even as private employers have granted more flexibility.

Fabien Levy, a spokesperson for Adams, declined to say whether the city was reviewing its work-from-home policy.

“We don’t discuss private conversations publicly, and we would never negotiate in the press,” he said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.