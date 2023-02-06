Eversource catered to Kendall Square, rode roughshod over East Boston

The utility company worked with the community and the city’s redevelopment authority to find a suitable alternative site owned by a major developer . Eversource negotiated a land swap for the better site, presented the design concept for the new site to the community for its input, and only then sought zoning approval — which the City Council unanimously gave last year. Eversource will get its substation built, and the community will even get some additional open space at the new site .

When the city manager and residents of Cambridge’s affluent Kendall Square area raised objections to an electrical substation proposed in their neighborhood, Eversource hopped to .

Advertisement

Contrast Eversource’s proposal to put a similar substation on open space in the far less affluent and predominantly non-English-speaking Eagle Hill neighborhood of East Boston. In response to objections raised by the neighborhood, Mayor Michelle Wu, state Senator Lydia Edwards, state Representative Adrian Madaro, and an overwhelming majority — nearly 84 percent — of Boston voters in a recent referendum, Eversource has stiff-armed the public and railroaded the project through the state approval process under an indifferent Baker administration.

Rather than work with the community or consider proposed alternative sites, Eversource shut the community out, even failing to provide competent interpretation — or any — in many proceedings.

The utility recently started construction of the substation, despite near-universal opposition and a pending court challenge. Local residents are being arrested during protests to stop the project.

Why did Eversource cater to Kendall Square while riding roughshod over Eastie?

Because it could get away with it.

Eversource could get away with it because the Commonwealth’s siting laws are woefully inadequate. Current siting laws do not require utilities to consult with affected communities, remove language barriers to public participation, or demonstrate the need for the facility in a transparent way. The state’s Energy Facility Siting Board cannot require utilities to develop and adopt alternatives or address the cumulative burden for communities hosting more than their fair share of infrastructure. Under current law, the board can choose to rely on company-generated data without questioning the company’s assumptions or dire predictions or subjecting it to independent third-party review.

Advertisement

And when opposition arises, the law often puts an ace in the utilities’ back pocket. In East Boston, Eversource successfully received a waiver — now being challenged in court — that would allow it to ignore the opposition and sidestep more than a dozen safeguards and protections.

When old laws fail, new leaders must respond. Governor Maura Healey and the new Legislature must act on reforms to make siting laws as protective of communities like Eagle Hill as they are of tonier areas like Kendall Square, while addressing the need for equity in communities like Eastie with scant open space and multiple pollution burdens from facilities like the airport.

It is not too late for the governor and Wu to use their stature and authority to halt and rethink the Eagle Hill project. And Attorney General Andrea Campbell should refuse to defend Eversource’s approvals in the courts.

As advocates, we cheer when elected officials stand against environmental racism and for equity in siting, but these concepts are often abstract for most of the public. In its tale of two substations, Eversource has unwittingly illustrated the concepts vividly, while proving that infrastructure gets built more quickly when the process is fair and the company works with rather than against affected communities.

Advertisement

Roseann Bongiovanni is executive director of GreenRoots. John Walkey is director of Climate and Waterfront Initiatives at GreenRoots. Bradley Campbell is president of Conservation Law Foundation.