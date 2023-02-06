Patriots reportedly will add Adrian Klemm to their offensive coaching staff

PHOENIX — The Patriots are making another addition to their coaching staff, hiring Adrian Klemm from Oregon, according to ESPN.
Klemm spent the last season as the associate head coach, run game coordinator, and offensive line coach for the Ducks. He also boasts NFL experience, having spent three years working with Pittsburgh’s offensive line.
While Klemm’s official title is unclear, all signs point to him becoming the offensive line coach. Senior football adviser Matt Patricia worked with the position group last season, but his future in New England is uncertain.
The Patriots also have Billy Yates on staff as an assistant offensive line coach.
Coach Bill Belichick is already familiar with Klemm, his second-round draft pick out of Hawaii in 2000. Klemm spent his first five NFL seasons with the Patriots, playing guard and tackle, with 10 starts in 26 games.
Klemm interviewed for New England’s offensive coordinator opening before the team decided to hire Bill O’Brien. The Patriots continued conversations with Klemm, but a move seemed unlikely after Oregon coach Dan Lanning said last week he didn’t anticipate any changes to his staff.
The Patriots, however, continued their push to bring in Klemm, offering a pay raise.
Klemm, O’Brien, and Will Lawing are all part of the Patriots’ new-look offensive coaching staff following their underwhelming 2022 season.
