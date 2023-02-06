Patriots reportedly will add Adrian Klemm to their offensive coaching staff

PHOENIX — The Patriots are making another addition to their coaching staff, hiring Adrian Klemm from Oregon, according to ESPN.

Klemm spent the last season as the associate head coach, run game coordinator, and offensive line coach for the Ducks. He also boasts NFL experience, having spent three years working with Pittsburgh’s offensive line.

While Klemm’s official title is unclear, all signs point to him becoming the offensive line coach. Senior football adviser Matt Patricia worked with the position group last season, but his future in New England is uncertain.