Bill Belichick calls Tom Brady ‘The greatest player’ on Brady’s podcast

In his first “Let’s Go!” podcast since he announced his latest retirement, Tom Brady interviewed Bill Belichick.
“The greatest player. The greatest career. A great, great person. It was such an opportunity and an honor for me to coach Tom,” Belichick said of Brady.
“I guess it’s got to end at some point. It’s the greatest one ever. Congratulations, Tom.”
“There is no one I’d rather be associated with,” replied the quarterback, who spent 20 seasons with Belichick in New England before moving on to Tampa Bay. “In my view, people were always trying to pull us apart. I don’t think we ever felt like that with each other. We never were trying to pull each other apart. We actually were always trying to go in the same direction.”
