Celtics hold off charging Pistons behind Derrick White’s hot start, Jayson Tatum’s strong finish

What could have been a runaway win against a lottery team turned into another dramatic fourth quarter for the Celtics, but White made the trip back to Boston a pleasant one with some key buckets in a 111-99 win over the Pistons at Little Caesar’s Arena.

DETROIT — Despite third-quarter heroics of Jayson Tatum, a resurrection from Sam Hauser, and a sparkling performance from Derrick White, the Celtics refused to make their Monday in Detroit easy.

The Celtics watched a 23-point lead late in the third period shrink to 6 with 7:19 left before responding with some clutch baskets and defensive stops.

Robert Williams scored 7 consecutive points in the fourth to keep the Celtics from completely folding before White canned two key buckets — a contested layup and a critical 3-pointer — for a 105-93 lead. The Pistons had little left after a valiant rally, looking frazzled in the final minutes.

Tatum finished with 34 points while White had 23. Sam Hauser, making his first NBA start, finished with 15 on five 3-pointers. Williams, who saved his best for the second half, added 15 points and 15 rebounds.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 21 points in a losing effort while Killian Hayes, who hit several key buckets in the Detroit rally, added 17.

⋅ The Celtics seemingly had the game in control but the Pistons responded with a 14-3 run to begin the fourth quarter, slicing the deficit to 93-86. That forced Mazzulla to go back to Tatum, who hoped to get a rest after 30 points through three periods.

Tatum turned it up in the third quarter when the Pistons were hanging around. He scored 16 points on a 28-10 Celtics run that increased the lead to 88-65. The Little Caesars Arena crowd responded to Tatum’s array of 3-pointers and acrobatic layups with “oohs” and “aahs” as the Celtics began pulling away.

He finished with a contested layup to give him 18 for the quarter and 30 for the game, his season average.

⋅ One major development was the performance of Hauser, who has shot 29.8 percent from the 3-point line since the start of December and had seen his minutes steadily decrease. With Jaylen Brown’s absence, Hauser made his first NBA start and flourished in the first half with five 3-pointers. The Celtics have to determine whether Hauser can help them in the final 20-plus games and the playoffs and he made a positive impression Monday.

⋅ The Celtics have had their issues with officiating this season and the younger crew of Ben Taylor, Ashley Moyer-Gleich, and John Conley heard an earful throughout the night. Tatum picked up what he thought was an unfair take foul in the second period on Isaiah Livers and then picked up his third foul when he claimed Bogdanovic flopped in front of him after minimal contact.

⋅ It was a rough first half for Tatum, who scored 12 points on 13 shot attempts and he missed all four 3-pointers. Tatum was able to get himself going from the free throw line and also finished with an impressive dunk in the second quarter.

⋅ Blake Griffin has become an afterthought in the rotation but he made a first-period appearance because reserve center Luke Kornet missed Monday with a sprained ankle. Griffin heard his share of jeers from the Detroit crowd, many of whom are still annoyed about his requesting a buyout a few years ago that allowed him to sign with the Nets. He picked up two rebounds and an assist.

⋅ Many Celtics players are still close to former assistant Jerome Allen, who now is on Dwane Casey’s staff inn Detroit. Williams walked up and gave Allen a hug before an inbounds pass in the second period. Allen also spent time chatting with Tatum prior to the game; Tatum credits Allen with his development in his early years.

⋅ Williams was matched up with Detroit rookie Jalen Duren, an athletic powerhouse who has worked his way into the starting lineup. Duren was key in keeping the Pistons close in the first half with 10 rebounds along with 7 points. Williams also defended Detroit forward Isaiah Stewart, previously a post presence who spent most of his minutes near the 3-point line.

