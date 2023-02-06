Celtics’ Jaylen Brown misses Pistons game with a non-COVID illness, fueling speculation for some

“He’s sick,” Mazzulla said. “I’m not sure [when he became sick]. I know he got some extra rest today to try to be able to play. He doesn’t feel [up to it].”

Brown was listed as questionable early Monday afternoon and coach Joe Mazzulla said the illness is legitimate. But the scratch also lends to speculation that Brown could be involved in potential trade talks before Thursday’s deadline.

DETROIT – Jaylen Brown passed on optional shootaround to get treatment Monday morning but was scratched hours before the Celtics faced the Pistons with a non-COVID illness.

The Nets officially announced their trade with the Mavericks, sending guard Kyrie Irving and forward Markieff Morris to Dallas for forward Dorian Finney-Smith, guard Spencer Dinwiddie, and a package of first- and second-round picks.

There has been speculation the Nets would consider moving superstar Kevin Durant, who requested a trade this summer which he later rescinded.

The Celtics were also without Luke Kornet and Marcus Smart (the latter for the seventh consecutive game) with sprained ankles. Mazzulla opted to give swingman Sam Hauser his first NBA start along with Derrick White at point guard.

The Celtics are coming off one of their worst offensive performances of the season in scoring 94 points against the Suns.

“I thought we had some empty possessions offensively,” Mazzulla said. “We were inconsistent on both ends of the floor. [We need to] just continue to be consistent throughout the entire game and win transitions. Win the end of quarters. Win the start of quarters. Win the transition game.”

Mazzulla has emphasized consistency and focus offensively. The Celtics jumped out to a 7-0 lead against the Suns, then allowed the next 12 points and lost their grip on the game.

“Keep our focus on what is the difference maker for us as a team,” Mazzulla said. “For me, on the offensive end it’s our spacing and how we make decisions in the details regardless of who we are playing that are important to us. When we are at our best we do a good job of doing those.”

The Celtics started Monday trying to push the ball, seeking open threes. Six of the first 11 shots were 3-pointers, including two by Hauser, who has been slumping. Mazzulla wants more up-tempo play.

“I think it’s a little bit because our pace has slowed down,” he said. “We don’t get those early offensive attacks like we used to. I thought in the Brooklyn game we did a good job of getting early attacks, and then we did a better job of attacking late in the shot clock. It’s about doing both those things and not having as many empty possessions in the middle of the shot clock.”

Rumor mill

The Pistons also have players involved in trade rumors, including swingman Saddiq Bey and backup center Nerlens Noel. Coach Dwane Casey said he tries to use the deadline period as motivation.

“The only comment I made was a few days ago: If your name is involved it means you’re respected around the league,” he said. “Young players don’t understand that but older players do. I don’t think our guys are affected by that, our younger guys especially. They know they’re a part of the core.”

Looking thin

With Kornet out, the Celtics recalled Mfiondu Kabengele from G-League Maine for more big depth. Meanwhile, former Piston Blake Griffin saw his most meaningful minutes in weeks when he checked in for Al Horford in the first period. … Mazzulla said Smart is improving but gave no indication when he may return. The Celtics have five more games before the All-Star Break and there’s consideration of shutting Smart down until after the break. The Celtics open the unofficial second half Feb. 23 at Indiana, meaning Smart would have more than a month of rest.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist.