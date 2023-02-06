Devon Levi (33 saves) backstops Northeastern in win over BU in men’s Beanpot semifinals

The answer for the first 69 editions was no, as either Boston College or Boston University reached the championship game every year.

Could this be the year there is finally a championship game between the Huskies and the Crimson?

It was the question that would be asked whenever Northeastern and Harvard were not facing each other in the first round of the Beanpot.

Until this year.

Northeastern goalie Devon Levi recorded 33 saves, and the Huskies got goals from seniors Aidan McDonough and Jakov Novak, and a game-clinching empty-net goal from Hunter McDonald to defeat Boston University, 3-1.

That result, coupled with Harvard’s 4-3 overtime thriller over Boston College in the first game of the night, resulted in the first final between Northeastern and Harvard in the 70th Beanpot next Monday.

Advertisement

McDonough gave the Huskies a 1-0 lead 14 minutes into the first period. BU had attempted to skate the puck out of their own zone, but freshman Vinny Borgesi was was able to keep the puck in, kicking it over to classmate Jack Williams, who sent it back to a cutting Borgesi. McDonough positioned himself to the left of the BU net and took the feed from Borgesi and buried a wrister past Drew Commesso (27 saves).

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

It was McDonough’s 18th of the season, good for third in the nation. The senior from Milton is the active leader with 64 career goals.

The lead grew to 2-0 when senior Jakov Novak buried a rebound off of a Jeremie Bucheler shot from the point, beating Commesso to his left 1:48 into the second period.

The lead almost grew to three when it finished killing a penalty and took off on a three-on-two, but Commesso came up with a sprawling save on Riley Hughes to keep the Terriers within striking distance.

That was how the second period would end, with BU unable to capitalize on three power plays.

Advertisement

Down two goals, the Terriers pressed the attack in the third period, outshooting Northeastern.

After BU could not score on another power play, the Terriers had their best opportunity of the night when Wilmer Skoog was alone in front of the net with the puck, but Levi snared the one-timer to keep the Terriers off the board.

With Commesso pulled, BU finally got on the board at 18:09 when Matt Brown’s shot from the point eluded Levi. The Terriers continued the attack, but McDonald’s empty-netter sealed the win.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.