EMass boys’ basketball: With a career night, and two wins, Bishop Feehan’s Dylan Capua headlines Players of the Week

Malachi Bryant and Peter Gellene, Catholic Memorial — With sharpshooter Ryan Higgins out, Bryant, a senior, averaged 20 points per game and Gellene, a junior, led the Knights with 24.5 points per game in wins over St. John’s Prep (85-56) and BC High (71-62) to clinch the Catholic Conference title.

Dylan Capua, Bishop Feehan — After opening the week with a career-high 28 points in Monday’s 71-50 Catholic Central win at Bishop Fenwick, the senior guard tallied 23 points in a 68-64 victory at Arlington Catholic Friday.

Javien Kirmil, Lowell — The sharpshooting senior netted 25 points in Tuesday’s 74-49 win over Dracut and tallied 28 points in a 78-71 win over Newburyport the following night.