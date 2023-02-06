EMass boys’ basketball: With a career night, and two wins, Bishop Feehan’s Dylan Capua headlines Players of the Week

Malachi Bryant and Peter Gellene, Catholic Memorial — With sharpshooter Ryan Higgins out, Bryant, a senior, averaged 20 points per game and Gellene, a junior, led the Knights with 24.5 points per game in wins over St. John’s Prep (85-56) and BC High (71-62) to clinch the Catholic Conference title.
Dylan Capua, Bishop Feehan — After opening the week with a career-high 28 points in Monday’s 71-50 Catholic Central win at Bishop Fenwick, the senior guard tallied 23 points in a 68-64 victory at Arlington Catholic Friday.
Javien Kirmil, Lowell — The sharpshooting senior netted 25 points in Tuesday’s 74-49 win over Dracut and tallied 28 points in a 78-71 win over Newburyport the following night.
Advertisement
Tristan Rodrigues, Archbishop Williams — The senior transfer from Braintree dropped a game-high 29 points with seven 3-pointers during a 78-77 win at St. Mary’s Friday, following an 18-point performance in Tuesday’s 67-61 victory at Latin Academy.
Camdyn Shoesmith, Bedford — The junior forward filled the stat sheet with 14 points, 14 rebounds, 5 steals, 4 assists, and 2 blocks in a 53-38 win over Lincoln-Sudbury and posted 16 points with 13 rebounds in Friday’s 59-43 win over Concord-Carlisle.
Andy Weeman, Westwood — The junior guard averaged 16 points and 7 rebounds while leading the Wolverines’ defense with crucial steals and drawn charges in Tri-Valley League wins over Ashland (57-30) and Medfield (55-44).