At full strength, Burke earns revenge against Charlestown in highly anticipated Boston City League rematch

“They beat us over at their house,” sophomore Jaeden Roberts said. “We had to come back. At our gym, we don’t lose here.”

This time, with the benefit of their coach, floor general, and home court advantage, the No. 11 Bulldogs got revenge. Burke kept its foot on the gas throughout Monday’s Boston City League rematch to earn a 79-63 victory.

Burke boys’ basketball coach Sean Ryan missed his team’s first matchup with No. 14 Charlestown — an 84-68 defeat Jan. 12 — due to a bout with COVID, as did starting point guard Jasaad Fenton.

After Charlestown (12-2) took a 10-6 lead early, Burke (13-2) quickly swiped it away. The Bulldogs fended off multiple Townies runs, including one that cut the lead to 38-36 in the third quarter, and pulled away late.

“I was excited by how hard our guys played,” Ryan said. “Obviously it was a big game in the city; we hyped it up. But I’m just really excited with the energy they came out to play with. We played for each other.”

Burke's Jaeshawn Rogers showed off his quick hands on defense. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Roberts, a 6-foot-2-inch guard, scored 19 points, all in the first half, as he captivated the crowd with his handle. He also banked in a half-court shot at the first-quarter buzzer and capitalized on defense with quick hands.

“We just needed to be active on defense, help rebound, dive on every loose ball, and make sure we come up with them,” he said.

Even though Roberts went scoreless in the second half, Burke’s offense kept ssurging. Junior Jaeshawn Rogers (16 points, 9 rebounds) threw down a thunderous dunk, Fenton (14 points) consistently finished off fast breaks, and senior Matt Drayton quietly wound up with a team-high 22 points.

Burke's Matt Drayton quietly scored a game-high 22 points. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Ryan was pleased with how his offense pushed the pace, but maintained control.

“We always try to talk about making the extra pass and playing the right way. I think that’s what kind of sets us apart sometimes from other programs,” he said. “I thought we did get a little sloppy, especially versus their hard pressure. But for the most part, we’re very fast, and we get out and run, and I thought we got a bunch of transition baskets.”

Burke and Charlestown each have one City League loss and are on track to be tied atop the South division standings. The Townies received quality efforts from Alex Wilkins (16 points), Jaylin Williams (14 points), and Victor Soto (12 points). Coach Hugh Coleman hopes his young team uses the loss as a learning experience, knowing the two powers could face off again.

“For our guys, it’s about understanding the moment — it’s bright lights, it was hyped up, and you walk into a gym and there’s a lot of energy and a positive atmosphere,” Coleman said. “It was good for us. Hopefully we as a team of guys can take valuable lessons from this and allow it to improve us.”

Burke's swarming defense helped the Bulldogs pull away in the fourth quarter. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff