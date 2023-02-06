A healthy Chris Ledlum is once again the anchor for Harvard men’s basketball

Ledlum did everything in his power to keep playing, but eventually it was decided that doing so could be detrimental to his long-term health. He reluctantly agreed to sit out the remainder of the year before having surgery in March and again in May.

“For him to play the way he did, basically on one leg, and lead us in scoring and rebounding, it was incredible,” coach Tommy Amaker said.

Early last season, hampered by a hip labral tear, sports hernia, and torn groin on his left side, Harvard basketball standout Chris Ledlum endured extreme pain while grinding through 13 games.

This season, the 6-foot-6-inch guard/forward has re-emerged as one of the Ivy League’s top weapons for 12-11 Harvard. Ledlum, who’s second in league scoring (18.5 points), first in rebounds (8.3), second in steals (1.7), and sixth in blocks (1.1), takes pride in his versatility.

Those who know Ledlum know he is unfazed by the opposition.

“His mentality is if he saw LeBron [James] on that court, he’s going to try to go at LeBron,” teammate Idan Tretout said.

Ledlum focused on football and baseball as a kid and didn’t start playing organized basketball until freshman year of high school. The summer after his freshman year, when he proved himself against older competition on the AAU circuit, Ledum started to envision a future in basketball.

He starred as a forward on the basketball court and a wide receiver on the football field at St. Peter’s Boys in Staten Island, N.Y., before transferring to Northfield Mount Hermon in Gill to focus on hoops. He earned 2019 Gatorade Massachusetts Player of the Year honors and helped NMH win the NEPSAC championship.

He fielded offers from Power-Five schools such as Florida, Texas Tech, and Notre Dame, but the academic and athletic blend Harvard offered was too enticing to pass up.

“We just really thought he had a chance to be really unique and special,” Amaker said. “He’s turned out to be exactly that and then some.”

While he was thrilled to play college basketball, he knew he had a long way to go to blossom into the dependable catalyst he wanted to be. As a relative newcomer to the sport, he had to prove to both himself and others that he belonged among top talent.

“I definitely take pride in being the underdog,” Ledlum said. “I’ve pretty much been the underdog my entire life. A lot of people didn’t think that I could play at the D1 level because I started playing basketball so late. I’d almost rather be the underdog and continue to prove people wrong.”

He averaged 7.3 points and 3.8 rebounds in 29 games as a freshman but left feeling as though he could have played much better.

Ledlum and his teammates had to wait for that opportunity, though, as the 2020-21 Ivy League season never happened because of COVID-19. He dedicated himself to his craft more than ever, taking more than a thousand shots per day with best friend Tretout in New York.

It paid off, as he improved his scoring average to 16.7 and his 3-point percentage from 27.3 to 31.5 last year and established himself as a go-to option.

Ledlum continued to serve as a vocal leader in practice while he was out, but it was easy to see how much it hurt him to miss extended time.

“Emotionally, it was devastating,” Ledlum said. “I was in a pretty bad place.”

He reminded himself that injuries are part of sports and tried to prioritize his long-term well-being, but doing so was easier said than done. Ledlum’s competitiveness is on display in everything he does, and he felt helpless watching from the sidelines.

Tretout described him as someone who “won’t take no for an answer.”

He remembers one day when Ledlum turned his ankle badly and teammates thought he’d be out three weeks. They then remembered who they were dealing with and grinned as he came into an ensuing practice as if nothing had happened.

“His ankle was the size of a baseball, but he was ready to go,” Tretout said.

Ledlum’s relentless disposition and style of play are interwoven. He’s not the tallest player, but he uses his 225-pound build to his advantage to outmuscle opponents.

He’s too big for guards and too quick for forwards. On the other end, he takes pride in guarding 1 through 5 without difficulty. Ledlum plays with the ruggedness of a football player but has added fluidity and finesse to his game over the years.

The Crimson are a balanced and deep team, but it’s no secret that Ledlum is at the crux of everything they’re hoping to accomplish. As they try to make their first NCAA Tournament since 2015, they’re grateful to have Ledlum as their anchor.

“It means the world to me,” Ledlum said. “It was two years of buildup to finally be able to play healthy. It’s been amazing. It’s a blessing.”





