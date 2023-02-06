Marek Hejduk strikes late in overtime, lifting Harvard past Boston College in men’s Beanpot semifinals

Harvard, which led by two goals after two periods on a pair of power-play goals by Matthew Coronato, had to sweat mightily for the victory, though. BC threw everything it had at the Crimson in the final 20 minutes and drew to within 3-2 on junior Nikita Nesterenko’s tally at 15:45.

The Crimson, who last won the championship in 2017, advanced to next week’s final against the winner of the showdown between defending champion Boston University and Northeastern, which had claimed the previous three titles.

Harvard’s men’s hockey team ended a quarter-century of frustration at TD Garden on Monday evening, defeating Boston College, its longtime Beanpot opening-round nemesis by a 4-3 count on freshman Marek Hejduk’s goal with 1.5 seconds left in overtime.

Then, shortly after goalie Mitch Benson was pulled for an extra attacker, freshman center Cutter Gauthier lofted a wrist shot from above the right circle through traffic that got past Crimson tender Mitchell Gibson at 18:29 and sent the proceedings to overtime.

Just when it appeared that the game would be decided by a shootout, Alex Laferriere found Hejduk in front and Harvard, now 6-1-1 in overtime games, was in the final for the first time in six years.

Though the 10th-ranked Crimson were favored over the Eagles, who were winless in their previous six outings, Harvard hadn’t beaten BC in a first-round Beanpot game since 1998, dropping seven in a row.

This time the Crimson, who’d been noted for slow starts, especially during the past month, drew first blood with sophomore defenseman Jack Bar scoring on a wrister from between the circles after just 51 seconds.

The goal was overturned when a review showed that Harvard had six skaters on the ice but the Crimson got it back at 11:25. This time two third-line freshmen combined on a two-on-one with Casey Severo feeding Hejduk for a shot from the slot that beat Benson.

It was Hejduk’s first goal since Dec. 3 and it was a signal to the Eagles that Harvard could get production from a source other than its loaded first two lines.

But the Crimson’s top trio, which had combined for 37 goals coming into the tournament, still was dangerous, especially on the power play. That’s how Harvard took a 3-1 lead during the second period, with center Coronato banging home a couple of lasers from the left circle.

The first, at 1:48, was produced by a deft bit of right-to-middle-to-left pinball with John Farinacci passing to Sean Farrell who fed Coronato, who’d been left alone to pick his spot.

BC managed to claw back with a man-up tally of their own against Harvard’s excellent penalty killers, with sophomore Mike Posma, a fourth-line winger, putting his bid past Gibson at 7:43.

The Eagles flirted with danger two minutes later, though, going a man down again and Coronato punished them again, same spot, same shot at 12:34.

So the Crimson were well positioned going into the final period, which had been their most explosive all season.

