Report: Brian Flores headed to Minnesota as defensive coordinator

Brian Flores, the former Patriots assistant who was fired as Miami’s head coach a year ago and promptly filed a discrimination suit against the NFL, is being hired as the Minnesota Vikings’ new defensive coordinator.

NFL Network reported the choice of Flores, who spent last season as the linebackers coach and a senior defensive assistant with Pittsburgh after he went 24-25 in three playoff-less seasons with the Dolphins. Less than a month after Miami owner Stephen Ross fired Flores in January 2022, the coach filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against three franchises (Dolphins, Denver Broncos, and New York Giants) and the NFL that remains active.