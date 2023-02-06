South Carolina remains No. 1 in women’s AP Top 25 college basketball poll; Indiana reaches No. 2

South Carolina beat a top opponent to remain No. 1 in the Associated Press women’s college basketball poll released Monday and now has a showdown with another one looming this weekend.

The Gamecocks (23-0) topped then- No. 5 UConn, 81-77, Sunday to remain unbeaten and stay the unanimous choice atop the poll from the 28-member national media panel. After facing Auburn Thursday, South Carolina will play No. 3 LSU Sunday in a matchup of the last two unbeatens in Division 1 women’s college basketball.

Dawn Staley’s team has won 29 consecutive games and has been No. 1 in the poll for 33 consecutive weeks. That’s one week short of tying the Huskies for the third-longest streak atop the poll. Only UConn (51 weeks) and Louisiana Tech (36) have had longer runs at No. 1.