In Women’s Beanpot rematch with Harvard, Boston College has something to prove

The Eagles remember the feeling of that defeat, how their first Beanpot title since 2018 just slipped through their fingers. On Tuesday night, BC (16-12-1) will face Harvard (7-14-3) again, this time for a spot in the championship game.

The Eagles, who are hosting the annual tournament the next two Tuesdays, tied last year’s title game against Harvard four times. But the sixth-ranked Crimson pulled out a 5-4 victory thanks to a goal by Becca Gilmore with 3:21 left.

After heartbreak in the Women’s Beanpot last February, Boston College is hoping for a different result.

“We are really looking to get back to the final after what happened last year,” said Eagles senior defender Deirdre Mullowney.

The sour feeling from last year loss stayed with the Eagles, and they summoned it for their late November meeting against Harvard, skating to a decisive 5-1 victory. The win was huge for the Eagles, who had dropped four games in early November.

“I definitely think we had that in the back of our heads when we were playing against them,” said BC’s leading goal scorer, Abby Newhook, in December. “Just to know that we can come out on top puts us in the right direction for the Beanpot this year.”

The Eagles approach Tuesday’s game with Harvard in a similar position to their November matchup. BC has won its last two, including a quality 3-0 shutout of nationally ranked Providence Friday, but before that, the Eagles had dropped four of their past six, including losses to Vermont and Northeastern.

It would be easy for the Eagles to get discouraged, but Mullowney said that as the Beanpot approached, the team turned to it as inspiration. It’s an easy motivator, considering 16 members of BC’s roster are from Massachusetts.

“To get through this tough time, we are trying to stay true to character,” said Mullowney. “With the Beanpot coming up, that helps us, with so many of us being from Massachusetts.”

And if the few non-local players need a Beanpot history lesson, all they need to do is turn to Mullowney. There aren’t too many players, men’s or women’s, who have the perspective on the game that she does, as her father Michael and her grandfather Michael both played in the Beanpot for BC. (Her great-grandfather played hockey for the Eagles as well from 1922-26, but that predates the Beanpot.)

“One of my earliest memories is going to the Beanpot,” said Mullowney. “When I was little, we went every year.”

Not only is BC rejuvenated, its defense is stellar, thanks to Hockey East Defender of the Month and 2022 Olympian Cayla Barnes, who had a plus-7 rating and 12 blocked shots in January. Grad student goalie Abigail Levy is on the watch list for National Goalie of the Year thanks to her .946 save percentage, third-best in the country.

Offensively, the Eagles have turned on their jets thanks to sophomore forward Newhook, who has four goals and an assist in her last three games, and senior Hannah Bilka, who is fourth in the league with 1.26 points per game.

But Harvard enters Tuesday’s matchup with forward Anne Bloomer playing her best hockey of the year. Going into last weekend, the senior from the Chicago area had factored into 48 percent of her team’s goals this season. She leads the team in goals (13) and scoring (22), and has four goals and four assists in the last three games.

While the BC-Harvard semifinal features standout scorers, so does Tuesday’s first game, a matchup between fifth-ranked Northeastern and a streaking Boston University squad.

The Huskies (25-2-1) have clinched their fourth consecutive Hockey East regular-season title, and see their players on multiple national-best lists. From goalie Gwyneth Philips leading the nation in save percentage (.960), goals-against average (0.79) and shutouts (25), to grad student forwards Alina Mueller (41) and Chloe Aurard (40), eighth and ninth in national scoring, Northeastern comes in as a heavy favorite.

Although their sights are set on national acclaim, many Huskies say that they really crave a Beanpot title. They have captured the last five league tournaments, but in that span, they have won only one Beanpot.

NU handed BU a resounding 6-0 shutout Jan. 8, but this Terrier team might be harder to handle Tuesday. Their recent gritty and tenacious play has them on a six-game unbeaten streak, including four overtime or shootout wins. Senior Julia Nearis, a Beverly native very familiar with the Beanpot, thinks the tournament comes at the perfect time for BU.

“We have a very big opponent with Northeastern,” said Nearis. “We didn’t do so well last time against them, but I definitely expect a different game with the team we have right now. For us seniors, this is it, our last Beanpot. We would love to give everything out we got out there.”

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.