Your guide to the 2023 Super Bowl: What to know about the Chiefs and Eagles, how to watch, and more

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

Kansas City will be eyeing its second title in four years under veteran coach Andy Reid, while Philadelphia and head coach Nick Sirianni, in his second season at the helm of the Eagles, are hoping for a second Super Bowl win in six seasons.

For the first time in five years, the Super Bowl will be a matchup of the two No. 1 seeds, as the Chiefs are set to meet the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

When is the Super Bowl?

Date: Sunday, Feb. 12

Kickoff time: 6:30 p.m. EST

TV: Fox

Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Home team: Philadelphia Eagles

Away Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Halftime entertainment: Rihanna

Pregame music: Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem, while Babyface will perform “America the Beautiful” and Sheryl Lee Ralph will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

How do I watch the Super Bowl?

Cable subscribers can watch the game on Fox. There are live streaming services that will allow you to watch the game, including Hulu+, fuboTV, or SlingTV.

How they got here

Philadelphia: The Eagles were the best team in the NFC from the start, racing to an 8-0 record on the way to a 14-3 regular-season finish. The No. 1 seed in the conference, Philadelphia has been led by a defense that finished with a franchise record 70 sacks and an offense that features quarterback Jalen Hurts (15 rushing TDs in the regular and postseason, the most by a QB in a single season in NFL history) and three pass catchers — A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert — who had 700 or more receiving yards in the regular season.

Kansas City: The Chiefs had an uncharacteristically slow start and were 4-2 after a mid-October loss to the Bills. Buoyed in large part by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City ripped off 10 wins in its last 11 games on the way to the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Mahomes, considered the leading candidate for MVP, led the league in passing yards (5,250) and passing touchdowns (41).

Notables

▪ Reid, who coached the Eagles before joining the Chiefs, will become the fifth coach to face his former team in a Super Bowl. Former coaches are 2-2 in Super Bowls against their old teams, with the latest matchup coming in Super Bowl XLIX when Pete Carroll and the Seahawks were upended by the Patriots.

▪ According to ESPN Stats & Information, this will be the seventh Super Bowl to feature a starting quarterback who led the regular season in passing yards. Good luck to Mahomes, because each of the previous six lost: Tom Brady (2017), Peyton Manning (2013), Tom Brady (2007), Rich Gannon (2002), Kurt Warner (2001), Dan Marino (1984).

▪ The Eagles are the fifth team to win the divisional playoffs and conference championship by at least 21 points. According to ESPN Stats & Information, each of the previous four teams won the Super Bowl.

▪ This will mark the first year two Black quarterbacks will meet in the Super Bowl. Mahomes could become the first Black quarterback to win multiple Super Bowls.

▪ This will also be the first Super Bowl where brothers will face each other: Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia offensive lineman Jason Kelce will have some happy parents in the stands.

▪ The NFL MVP will be announced on Thursday, three days before the game. Hurts and Mahomes are both finalists. No quarterback has ever won the MVP and Super Bowl title since Kurt Warner did it in 1999. The other three finalists for MVP are Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson, and Josh Allen.

Super Bowl officials

Carl Cheffers will work as the lead official for the Super Bowl. Cheffers is no stranger to the big game — 62-year-old will serve as the referee for the second time in three seasons and third time overall. He was the referee for Super Bowls LII and LV.

Having assumed the job in 2008, Cheffers is the NFL’s second longest-tenured referee, trailing only Jerome Boger.

According to NFLpenalties.com, Cheffers’s crew led the league in average penalties per game at 12.59. It’s important to note that Cheffers will not lead his own crew for the Super Bowl; instead, it’ll be an all-star crew of officials. It’s still a noteworthy stat for bettors curious about the over/under for flags in the game.

Here’s the rest of the crew:

Umpire: Roy Ellison; line judge: Jeff Bergman; down judge: Jerod Phillips; field judge: John Jenkins; side judge: Eugene Hall; back judge: Dino Paganelli; replay: Mark Butterworth.

Postseason shares

Players who win the Super Bowl in 2023 are paid $157,000. The players on the losing team receive $82,000.

Super Bowl betting odds

The line for this year’s Super Bowl started out volatile. Per Bet Online, it opened with Kansas City as a one-point favorite, then swung to a pick ‘em, then Philly was a one-point favorite, and then back to a pick ‘em. Now, it appears the Eagles are back to being a one-point favorite. (Caesars Sportsbook has the Eagles as a 1.5-point favorite.) The total opened at 51, went to 49.5, and is now 50.5.

There are some worthwhile prop bets out there courtesy of Odds Shark:

▪ The Super Bowl MVP: Traditionally given to the winning quarterback, the odds favor both Hurts (+100) and Mahomes (+135). But if you are feeling adventurous, there are some other intriguing possibilities out there: Travis Kelce (+1100), AJ Brown (+1600) and Haason Reddick (+4000).

▪ The color of Gatorade that will be poured on the head of the winning coach: Orange is the clear favorite for a few reasons, including the fact that orange has been dumped on the head of the winning coach five times since Super Bowl XXXV.

▪ How long it will take Chris Stapleton to sing the national anthem: The over/under is set at 2:02. In the last 16 Super Bowls, the anthem has gone over the oddsmaker’s set time on nine occasions and under it six times, with one push.

▪ If the opening coin toss will be heads or tails: This is, understandably, a pick ‘em. But Odds Shark notes that in the last 10 years, tails has come up six times.

Last Super Bowl appearances and records

Philadelphia: The Eagles last reached the Super Bowl five years ago, beating the Patriots, 41-33 in Super Bowl LII. Philadelphia is 1-2 overall, losing Super Bowl XXXIX to New England (24-21) and Super Bowl XV to the Oakland Raiders (27-10).

Kansas City: The Chiefs are 2-2 in Super Bowl action, with victories over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV (31-20) and the Vikings in Super Bowl IV (23-7). Kansas City came up short in Super Bowl LV (a 31-9 loss to the Buccaneers) and Super Bowl I (a 35-10 defeat to the Packers).

Past Super Bowls in Glendale

This will be the third Super Bowl held in Glendale, and the first one without the Patriots.

▪ In February 2008, the Giants shocked the previously unbeaten Patriots, 21-17 in Super Bowl XLII.

▪ On Feb. 1, 2015, New England edged the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX, 28-24.

This will be the fourth Super Bowl played in Arizona. On Jan. 28, 1996, the Cowboys beat the Steelers 27-17 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe.

About the trophy

The Vince Lombardi Trophy, a sterling silver trophy, was created by Tiffany & Co. The trophy was named for the late Vince Lombardi before Super Bowl V.

The trophy is a regulation-size silver football mounted in a kicking position on a pyramid-like stand of three concave sides. The trophy stands 20.75 inches tall, weighs 107.3 ounces, and is valued in excess of $25,000.

Future Super Bowls

Super Bowl LVIII: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Feb. 11, 2024

Super Bowl LIX: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Feb. 9, 2025

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.