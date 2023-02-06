See photos and videos from the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday, collapsing buildings and rushing residents outside of their homes. At least 640 people have been killed and hundreds more injured. The death toll is expected to rise as rescue workers and residents search for survivors.
See photos and videos of the damage the earthquake has left.
Horrible earthquake in Turkey and Syria. International relief efforts are called for to assist the struggling local and national authorities. pic.twitter.com/84P8gAVG7H— Carl Bildt (@carlbildt) February 6, 2023
Scary footage of the earthquake in Turkey tonight.— Faytuks News Δ (@Faytuks) February 6, 2023
pic.twitter.com/NweJRwrnhn
The level of destruction caused by the earthquake in Turkey makes it look like a war zone. This is utterly heartbreaking. Pray for Turkey and especially for the people trapped under the rubble. pic.twitter.com/PeqPXoNKlF— KC (@kci2013) February 6, 2023
Terrible earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. A lot of victims. A lot of destruction. My condolences to the families of the victims. pic.twitter.com/Q15BYtfGtk— Oleksiy Goncharenko (@GoncharenkoUa) February 6, 2023