See photos and videos from the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria

By The Boston GlobeUpdated February 6, 2023, 9 minutes ago
People and rescue teams try to reach trapped residents inside collapsed buildings in Adana, Turkey, on Feb. 6.Associated Press

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday, collapsing buildings and rushing residents outside of their homes. At least 640 people have been killed and hundreds more injured. The death toll is expected to rise as rescue workers and residents search for survivors.

See photos and videos of the damage the earthquake has left.

People gather around collapsed buildings as rescue teams look for survivors following an earthquake in the government-held Syrian city of Aleppo.-/AFP via Getty Images
A man stands next to the rubble of a building following an earthquake in the town of Zardana in the countryside of the northwestern Syrian Idlib province.MOHAMMED AL-RIFAI/AFP via Getty Images
People walk next to buildings destroyed by an earthquake in Malatya, Turkey.DIA Images/Associated Press
People walk next to a mosque destroyed by an earthquake in Malatya, Turkey.SUB/Associated Press
People and emergency teams rescue a person on a stretcher from a collapsed building in Adana, Turkey.ELIFAYSENURBAY/Associated Press
A collapsed building is seen following an earthquake in Pazarcik, in Kahramanmaras province, southern Turkey.Associated Press
Rescue workers and medical teams try to reach trapped residents in a collapsed building following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, southeastern Turkey.Associated Press
People and rescue teams try to reach trapped residents inside collapsed buildings in Diyarbakir, Turkey.Associated Press
People search through the wreckage of a collapsed building in Azmarin town, in Idlib province, northern Syria.Ghaith Alsayed/Associated Press
A man searches collapsed buildings in Diyarbakir, southern Turkey.Associated Press
Damaged vehicles sit parked in front of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, southeastern Turkey.Associated Press
Syrian citizen search through the wreckage of a collapsed building, in Azmarin town, in Idlib province north Syria.Ghaith Alsayed/Associated Press
Rescue teams try to reach trapped residents inside collapsed buildings in Adana, Turkey.Associated Press

