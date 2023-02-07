Lego Discovery Center Boston set to open April 14

“We always want to bring something new and fresh to the attraction,” said Rachel Meissner, general manager of Lego Discovery Center Boston. ”By transforming into Lego Discovery Center, we’re reimagining the way that locals from all across the Northeast can play with Lego bricks.”

Renovations began in September, with the updated location replacing the previous center that opened in 2014. The new Lego Discovery Center Boston encompasses 43,000 square feet of interactive fun with playmaker employees leading crafts like mosaic making and master model builders instructing daily workshops.

Calling all Lego builders and enthusiasts: After a $12 million renovation, the first updated Lego Discovery Center in the United States will open April 14 at Assembly Row in Somerville.

Presale tickets are available for April when the center opens.

A journey through the space will begin at the Minifigure Creator where kids can design a “custom companion” to take through the other activities with them, said Meissner.

Other new zones include the DUPLO Park where younger builders can play in the brick pits, come face-to-face with a colorfully constructed dinosaur, and retrieve Lego ducks from the duck pond. In Hero Adventures, kids can speed through a laser maze and scale a climbing wall in a hands-on experience where “LEGO City meets LEGO NINJAGO,” according to a press release. And in Mini World, children can explore city buildings constructed from 1.5 million Lego bricks, then head over to Spaceship Build & Scan to assemble and “launch” a rocket into a digital outer space.

The center is geared toward kids ages 3–12, but all ages are welcome to enjoy the space. Adults must be with at least one child under 17 to enter, and children must be with one adult over 18. Presale and “first to play” tickets are available at legodiscoverycenter.com/boston and prices start at $29.99.

Lego Discovery Center Boston will also open its job search to a Brick Factor Competition at Faneuil Hall on Feb. 21 at 11 a.m. Contestants will face off in Lego building competitions to win two official positions as assistant master model builders at the center.

The new Discovery Center also arrives on the heels of Lego’s January announcement that its North American headquarters is heading to Boston. The Lego Group’s relocation from Enfield, Conn., is slated to take place between 2025-2026, and while an exact address is TBD, Skip Kodak, president of the Lego Group in the Americas, told the Globe that the company is “looking in the city proper,” with consideration for public transport.

Maddie Browning can be reached at maddie.browning@globe.com.