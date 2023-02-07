‘Station Eleven’ should appeal to ‘The Last of Us’ fans

“The Last of Us” on HBO is turning into a mega-hit, which is great. I’ve seen the whole season, and it’s excellent all the way through. Its ratings have been growing steadily since it premiered, rising some 60 percent across only four episodes to pull in 7.5 million last Sunday. And that’s only the linear-TV number; when you factor in those who stream the episodes after they’ve run on cable, the number rises to some 20 million viewers.

Interestingly, “Station Eleven” was not a big hit when it premiered in 2021. It features a similar story line — tribes forming and anarchy threatening after a pandemic wipes out much of civilization — and it’s beautifully filmed and acted. Like “The Last of Us,” it focuses in on the bits of humanity that have survived disaster and it zeroes in on a few souls who travel around performing Shakespeare.