Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

SISTER NANCY The Kingston-born dancehall singer, whose version of Toots and the Maytals’ “Bam Bam” showcases her vocal versatility over a skeletal riddim and has been a go-to source for musical inspiration in the 40 years since its release, heats up Allston with a live set. Feb. 10, 7 p.m. Brighton Music Hall. 617-779-0140, crossroadspresents.com

SQUARE LOOP The Worcester emo-power-pop quartet, which pairs twinkly guitar lines with plainly sincere vocals, celebrates the release of its second album, “The Longest Distance Between Two Points.” Feb. 11, 8 p.m. O’Brien’s Pub, Allston. 617-782-6245, obrienspubboston.com

JULIA WOLF This Queens-based pop enigma triangulates beat-heavy tracks, goth grandeur, and slasher-flick imagery on her debut full-length, “Good Thing We Stayed”; she delivers her pop-culture-reference-steeped lyrics with a slyness that allows listeners to revel in their own fantasies of being, to borrow from her collaboration with punk-pop mastermind blackbear, a “Gothic Babe.” Feb. 14, 7 p.m. Brighton Music Hall. 617-779-0140, crossroadspresents.com

MAURA JOHNSTON

Folk, World & Country

BREABACH Veteran Scottish folk group Breabach are exquisitely adept at straddling the traditional and contemporary, as evidenced by the instrumental lineup used to make the music on their latest record, “Fàs,” which includes everything from bagpipes and uilleann pipes to electric guitar and Moog synthesizer. Feb. 15, 7:30 p.m. $30. The Burren, 247 Elm St., Somerville. 617-776-6896, www.burren.com

VIVIAN LEVA AND RILEY CALCAGNO One self-titled album in, these youngsters are already offering an engaging brand of wide-scope country music that finds its way to and through old-time permutations, vintage honky-tonk sounds, and various shades of Americana. Feb. 15, 8 p.m. $18. Club Passim, 47 Palmer St., Cambridge. 617-492-7679, www.passim.org

RON SEXSMITH The north-of-the-border troubadour has been a long time gone; his Wednesday date is part of his first US tour in eight years. He’s released a couple of albums in the interim, and this time through he’ll be showcasing a brand new one, “The Vivian Line,” as well. Feb. 15, 7:30 p.m. $25-$45. City Winery, 80 Beverly St. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com/boston

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

FAT CITY BAND Inspired by the celebratory sounds of New Orleans, this horn-heavy septet hews to the rollicking side of the blues and has been regularly rocking rooms for nearly half a century. Feb. 11, 8 p.m. $45-$85. The Music Room, 541 Main St., West Yarmouth. 508-694-6125, www.musicroomcapecod.com

DOMINIQUE EADE TRIO Arts Wayland presents an afternoon of American Songbook and jazz standards featuring sublime vocalist Eade, who marries the cool tone of June Christy with the uncanny musical agility of Sarah Vaughan. Feb.12, 3 p.m. $15. First Parish in Wayland, 225 Boston Post Road, Wayland. artswayland.com

JASON MORAN & THE HARLEM HELLFIGHTERS Pianist, composer, and multimedia impresario Moran, who has previously helmed explorations into the worlds of seminal jazz masters Fats Waller and Thelonious Monk, now delves more deeply into the past (at the behest of mentor Randy Weston), investigating the life and music of African-American pioneer James Reese Europe, who introduced jazz to Europe during World War I, igniting a world-wide musical craze. Feb. 17, 8 p.m. $29-$70. Berklee Performance Center. 617-747-2261, www.berklee.edu/BPC

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA This week at Symphony Hall, BSO music director Andris Nelsons conducts Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 and the world premiere of Carlos Simon’s “Four Black American Dances,” while cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason makes his BSO debut with Ernest Bloch’s contemplative “Schelomo.” (Feb. 9-12). Next week, Israeli conductor Lahav Shani makes his Symphony Hall debut with orchestral music by Prokofiev and Rachmaninoff as well as Saint-Saens’s Piano Concerto No. 5, “Egyptian,” featuring Jean-Yves Thibaudet (Feb. 16-18). Symphony Hall. 617-266-1200, www.bso.org

EMI FERGUSON AND RUCKUS Baroque flutist Emi Ferguson, of Handel and Haydn Society and American Modern Opera Company, joins Baroque continuo band Ruckus for “Fly the Coop,” featuring unconventional, improvisational arrangements of Bach’s flute sonatas and keyboard preludes. How improvisational are we talking? Rumor has it there’s a banjo involved. Presented by Celebrity Series of Boston. Feb. 11, 8 p.m. Stream available starting Feb. 13. GBH Calderwood Studio, Brighton. 617-482-2595, www.celebrityseries.org

MISTRAL MUSIC With strings, piano, voice, and flute, Mistral honors composers who either personally suffered or had their music banned posthumously under totalitarian rule: Dimitri Shostakovich, Felix Mendelssohn, Kurt Weill, Erich Korngold, and more. Feb. 11, 4 p.m., venue TBA, Andover; Feb. 12, 5 p.m., St. Paul’s Church, Brookline. 978-474-6222, www.mistralmusic.org

A.Z. MADONNA

LVIV NATIONAL PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA OF UKRAINE Over the last year, Russia has waged war not only on Ukrainian territory but also on its culture, targeting countless works of Ukrainian art. Music, it turns out, can be more difficult to steal or destroy. As its US tour touches down in Amherst, the Lviv National Philharmonic (under the baton of Theodore Kuchar) will be performing not only works by Dvorak and Brahms but also the keenly anticipated US premiere of Ukrainian composer Thomas de Hartmann’s Violin Concerto, with Andriy Tchaikovsky as soloist. Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m., Frederick C. Tillis Performance Hall, UMass Fine Arts Center, Amherst, fac.umass.edu

JEREMY EICHLER

Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine. Anastasiya Ivanova-Malyavina





ARTS

Theater

SEVEN GUITARS August Wilson’s drama, set in 1948, tells the story of the life and death of guitarist Floyd “Schoolboy” Barton, played by Anthony T Goss. Floyd returns to Pittsburgh with a hit record to his credit and tries to persuade his former lover, Vera (Maya Carter), to come with him to Chicago, where he hopes to achieve greater stardom by recording an album. Directed by Maurice Emmanuel Parent. Feb. 8-March 5. Actors’ Shakespeare Project. At Hibernian Hall. 617-241-2200, www.ActorsShakespeareProject.org

FAIRVIEW From its sitcom-like beginning, with a middle-class Black family getting ready for a birthday party, “Fairview” goes in surprising directions as playwright Jackie Sibblies Drury explores race, class, cultural appropriation, and the white gaze. Drury, who won a Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2019 for “Fairview,” told the Guardian that the play “puts together all of these stereotypes that are so ingrained into our consciousness that we like barely register them as that anymore.” Cast includes Dom Carter, Lyndsay Allyn Cox, Yewande Odetoyinbo, and Victoria Omoregie. Directed by Pascale Florestal. Feb. 17-March 11. SpeakEasy Stage Company. At Roberts Studio Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-933-8600, www.SpeakEasyStage.com

MAGIC PEARL Premiere of a work described as a “retelling of a classic Chinese folktale about the unlikely friendship between a dragon and a phoenix,” told via various puppetry techniques and an original score. The dragon and the phoenix collaborate on the creation of the pearl of the title, and when it is stolen by the Spirit Queen of the West, they set out on a dangerous journey to get it back. Recommended for ages 5 and up. Feb. 12 and Feb. 18-20. Production by Pinwheel. At Puppet Showplace Theater, Brookline. www.puppetshowplace.org/performances

HAMILTON Better sung than acted, with a certain depth of characterization lacking in key roles, this touring production nonetheless delivers when it comes to creating the kind of surging dynamism so vital to Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical about Alexander Hamilton and the tumultuous origins of the United States. Directed by Thomas Kail, with invaluable contributions from choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler. Through March 12. Broadway In Boston. At Citizens Bank Opera House. www.BroadwayInBoston.com

DON AUCOIN





Dance

LADIES AT A GAY GIRLS’ BAR, 1938-1969 This solo dance/theater performance by Femme Show founder Maggie Cee explores identity and her years as a teenage gay rights activist. Incorporating prerecorded voices, oral histories, fictional characters, and music, Cee also aims to bring the history of 20th-century fem(me)/butch lesbian bars to life, illuminating some of the strong, determined women who helped pave the way for the gay rights movement. Feb.10-12. $5-$50. Dance Complex, Cambridge. www.dancecomplex.org

WOMEN TOGETHER Jacob’s Pillow’s most recent Dance Interactive playlist features clips from 21 different performances in a variety of genres that highlight some of the fascinating ways in which women can move together to craft dance of great imagination, beauty, and power. Featured performances range from last summer’s exuberant Pillow debut of Ladies of Hip-Hop Dance Collective to Ruth St. Denis’s 1920 “Soaring” by Les Grands Ballets Canadiens. https://danceinteractive.jacobspillow.org/

PORTLAND BALLET In collaboration with Colby College, the program “Uncommon Accord” features the work of four choreographers, including Annie Kloppenberg’s redeveloped “The Art of Holding and Beholding.” Inspired by the art of Alex Katz, currently on exhibit at Colby, the work features eight dancers from Portland Ballet with guest artists Matthew Cumbie and Tristan Koepke. The sound score by Albert Mathias features Colby students speaking a Beckett text translated into their native languages. Feb. 17. Free with reservation. Colby College’s Strider Theater, Waterville, Maine. www.portlandballet.org

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual art

FRANK BOWLING’S AMERICAS Bowling was born in British Guiana and raised in London, but found his painterly voice in the tumult of 1960s and ′70s New York, where a rising Black Power movement ran parallel to the convulsions of late Modernism, as Abstract Expressionism struggled to maintain relevance. This survey of Bowling’s work, often a collision of abstract painting and silkscreened images charged with the political tumult of the Black diaspora, rises to meet the artist’s own declaration: that “Modernism belonged to me also.” Through April 9. Museum of Fine Arts Boston, 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org.

ON THE HORIZON: ART AND ATMOSPHERE IN THE 19TH CENTURY The Romantic era in 19th-century art prized the pristine countryside as closest to the divine, but the intangible elements of air and sky may have provided artists with a more expressive milieu in which to explore mood and experience. This exhibition looks at painters including J.M.W. Turner, John Constable, and James McNeill Whistler through their expressive, atmospheric pictures. Through Feb. 12. Clark Art Institute, 225 South St., Williamstown. 413-458-2303, www.clarkart.edu

DANIEL GIORDANO: LOVE FROM VICKI ISLAND Giordano gathers the materials for his whimsically rough sculpture from the back alleys and gutters of his home in Newburgh, N.Y., and whatever washes up along the banks of the nearby Hudson River. The results are often charged material fantasies of recomposition. Giordano puts the pieces together, Frankenstein-like, in a zombiefied critique of a society unreconciled with its wasteful ways. Through January 2024. Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, 1040 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams. 413-662-2111, www.massmoca.org

MURRAY WHYTE

COMICS IS A MEDIUM, NOT A GENRE Comics are not just a pop-culture product about superheroes — they’re an art form. Here, curator Joel Christian Gill, chair of BU’s Department of Visual Narrative, whose own graphic volumes delve into Black history, examines just how versatile the combination of words and pictures is for storytelling, from “Peanuts” to tales of the Black Lives Matter movement. Through March 24. Faye G., Jo, and James Stone Gallery, Boston University, 855 Commonwealth Ave., www.bu.edu/art/comics-is-a-medium-not-a-genre

CATE McQUAID

"Comics Is a Medium, Not a Genre,” is on display through March 24 at Boston University's Faye G., Jo, and James Stone Gallery. Boston University Art Galleries





EVENTS

Comedy

HOT & HEAVENLY CABARET Jay Whittaker provides the stand-up at this show, hosted by Lucifer Christmas, with drag and burlesque from MT Hart, Monica InitaSign Monroe, Xiomarie LaBeija, Pearl Buttons, Jolie LaVie, and Leather Pixie. Feb. 11, 8 p.m. $25. Amazing Things Arts Center, 160 Hollis St., Framingham. 508-405-2787, www.atac160.org

GALENTINE’S DAY Female writers and improvisors from various Improv Asylum shows pay tribute to the holiday founded by Leslie Knope on “Parks and Recreation” with improv and newly written sketches not in the NXT or Main Stage shows. Feb. 13, 8 p.m. $20. Improv Asylum, 216 Hanover St. 617-263-6887, www.improvasylum.com

JACQUELINE NOVAK: GET ON YOUR KNEES Novak brings her hit one-woman show back to Boston. A version of the show is expected to land on Netflix, though no date is set. Feb. 16, 7:30 p.m. $29. The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St. www.thewilbur.com

NICK A. ZAINO III









Family

KEEPING PACE FAMILY VALENTINES DANCE! Get on your feet and dance at this celebration of love and family. All mothers, fathers, and children are invited to dance together at this event while also enjoying a photo booth and sweets. Feb. 10, 5-7:30 p.m. $5-$15. enVision Hotel & Conference Center Mansfield-Foxboro, 31 Hampshire St., Mansfield. eventbrite.com

SALEM SO SWEET Head over to The House of Seven Gables for an outdoor scavenger hunt with chocolate facts and historical facts about the property. There will also be a valentine card-making workshop with local artist Linda Abbene. And participants will receive free ground passes, cookies, and hot chocolate. Preregistration is not required but encouraged. Feb. 11, 1-3 p.m. Free. The House of Seven Gables, 115 Derby St., Salem. 7gables.org

PAW PATROL LIVE! HEROES UNITE See your favorite cartoon characters come to life on the stage at the Wang Theatre. Ryder and the “Paw Patrol” pups will need your help to stop Mayor Humdinger’s clones of Robo Dog and save the world. Dance and sing along to this interactive performance for the whole family. Feb. 11 at 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 6 p.m. Feb.12 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Starting at $29. Boch Center Wang Theatre, 270 Tremont St., Boston. bochcenter.org

MINNI FAMILY WORKSHOP — HAPPY HEARTS Celebrate Valentine’s Day with your child with this guided workshop. Participants will create heart prints and collaged cards and be a part of a surprise book reading. Feb. 12, 10-11 a.m. $40. Minni, 71 Thayer St. minni.space

MADDIE BROWNING



