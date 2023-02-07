General Electric picks smaller digs for its new headquarters

Although the location had not yet been made public, the move didn’t come as a surprise to local employees: GE announced in October that it was going to leave its roughly 100,000-square-foot brick offices at 5 Necco St. it has occupied for the past three years.

GE informed employees in Boston on Tuesday the company will move to the 37th floor of One Financial Center, a 46-story tower across Atlantic Avenue from South Station and a relatively short walk across Fort Point Channel from the current headquarters. GE will occupy nearly 30,000 square feet at One Financial.

The final chapter of what was once one of the world’s biggest industrial conglomerates will likely be written from a single floor in a downtown Boston office tower, as General Electric pares back its headquarters yet again in anticipation of its corporate breakup.

It’s unclear how many employees are making the latest move. But fewer than 200 employees are based at the headquarters now, and many have been largely working remotely or in hybrid roles since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The GE of today is quite different from the GE that announced its move from Connecticut to Boston amid much fanfare in 2016. At the time, GE employed more than 300,000 people around the world and was among the biggest companies in the Fortune 500 rankings. But soon after the Boston move, major financial problems came to light in GE’s power business and its long-term care insurance portfolio, among other issues.

Larry Culp, GE’s first chief executive from outside the company, was brought in to right the ship in the fall of 2018. Culp scrapped a planned headquarters expansion that was to include a new 12-story tower along Fort Point Channel. GE also reimbursed the state of Massachusetts for $87 million in incentives that had been used to subsidize the renovations at 5 Necco St. (Eli Lilly later reached a deal to occupy the new 12-story building.)

GE headquarters on Necco Street near Fort Point Channel. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Then COVID-19 hammered the company’s cash cow, its jet-engine business. After a series of divestitures, Culp and his leadership team eventually decided it would be best for shareholders to split what remained of GE into three separate publicly traded companies: GE HealthCare; GE Aerospace; and GE Vernova, the new name for its combined energy-related businesses.

The split-up, which will be complete early next year when GE Vernova leaves, essentially means a corporate headquarters will no longer be necessary beyond the top offices used by each of the three businesses. GE HealthCare, which split off last month, is based in Chicago. GE Vernova recently leased a new corporate office in Cambridge. GE Aerospace will remain based in the Cincinnati area.

Once these spinoffs are complete, each company will still be quite large in its own right, employing tens of thousands of people apiece. GE Aerospace reported $26 billion in revenue last year, while GE Vernova’s businesses topped $29 billion and GE HealthCare, $18.5 billion.

The terms of GE’s lease at One Financial were not disclosed, and it’s unclear how long GE will need office space there. GE officials have said they will remain based within the city of Boston at least until the GE Vernova spinoff is complete early next year. With a 12-year lease signed on the Necco Street space in 2019, it is also not clear whether GE plans to return the space to its landlords — Alexandria Real Estate Equities and National Development — or to sublease to another tenant.

All a GE spokesperson would say about the pending move to One Financial is that the “winding down [of] physical office space in Boston and other corporate sites is the expected next step as part of our planned separation into three independent, industry-leading companies.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.