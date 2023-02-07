They loved the coffee, so they bought the shop

“We saw the for-sale sign and I had a little panic attack. I was like, ‘No. What happens if my favorite place goes away?’ We called the realtor and put in an offer that day.”

Probably grumble a bit, then find somewhere else to go for a latte. But for Sarah Delano, it meant she had to buy it. Now.

What would you do if your favorite coffee shop went up for sale?

That was in October. Today, Delano, 32, is learning to craft drinks with baristas and deciding which pastries she wants behind the glass at Gray’s Daily Grind.

Advertisement

Technically in Westport, the property straddles the Westport/Adamsville, R.I., line. Inside, you’ll find gift items reading both “Adamsville, Rhode Island” and “Westport, Massachusetts.”

The property, which the Delanos bought for $550,000, includes Gray’s Grist Mill. A plaque reads: “Gray’s Mill since 1877. Specializing in old fashioned Johnny Cake Meal for established clientele. On the original site of the Phillip Taber Mill ca. 1675.”

Across the street: a quaint mill pond, home to ducks and geese. In summer, herons and egrets roost in trees. You may spot ospreys overhead flying toward the nearby river landing. The scene offers Instagram-worthy views and has inspired coffee names: White Egret decaf, Osprey light roast, Two Geese medium roast, Blue Heron dark roast.

The coffee shop, a local attraction since it started brewing in 2012, is pure New England charm, with scuffed wooden floorboards and just enough room for a glass case of pastries, which sometimes include banana bread, pear tarts, and chocolate croissants. With only two stools, most customers get their cappuccinos or smoothies to go.

The interior of Gray's Coffee Shop in Westport. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

In warm weather, they might take a frozen chai or pea flower blossom tea across the street to sit by the pond to watch fishermen cast lines. Cyclists are apt to pop in, all spandex and clacking bike shoes, for a pick-me-up before heading back out on winding roads toward the ocean.

Advertisement

In the winter, folks might grab a creme brûlée latte, or s’mores hot chocolate and chocolate babka to watch ice skaters and pickup hockey games on the pond.

For the Delanos of Fairhaven, the charm was so alluring, they made a one-hour round-trip every weekend for coffee.

“It became like a Saturday or Sunday thing. It’s crazy when you’re driving an hour just to get a coffee,” she said.

Delano, a Dartmouth native, has long spent summer beach days in Westport. When Gray’s Daily Grind opened, her family incorporated the shop into their summer routine.

When Delano pulled up one day and saw that for-sale sign, she didn’t think twice.

“I couldn’t let anyone else buy it,” Delano said. “Having so many memories and having gone there for so long, the thought of somebody else coming in to change it would just break my heart.”

Delano, a mother of two, previously worked at a gym in Mattapoisett, but “COVID shut that down, so I’ve been home since 2020.” Her husband Bruce owns Delano Landscaping.

And so, with no hospitality experience, they went for the dream.

A customer looked at the offerings at Gray's Coffee Shop in Westport. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

The Delanos say they are the third owners of the property since World War II. The previous owner since 1980, Ralph Guild — a Radio Hall of Famer who also has a memorial plaque on the mill building — died in November 2021; his wife, Calla Guild died, last July.

Advertisement

The coffee still comes from Tiverton, R.I.’s Coastal Roasters, and the treats suppliers still include Pain D’Avignon, The Illuminated Oven, and Buns Bakery. One change: the doughnuts now come from The Head Town Landing Country Store in Westport.

“They have one of my favorite doughnuts on this earth. Chocolate frosted. It’s a weakness,” Delano said.

Bruce is “with me almost every day, doing the dishes or chatting with customers, helping to organize. He’s just as involved as me, it’s just that his role looks different,” she said.

As for the grist mill making johnnycake meal? “We want to open it up, clean it out,” she said. “Make it open for the community to actually come in and use the space because I feel like I’ve been going there my whole life and I’ve only recently seen the doors open.”

Meanwhile, working behind the bar to up her drink-making game, Delano has discovered a new favorite drink: “The mind-grind — four shots of espresso with steamed coffee, coffee milk, and chocolate and caramel syrup. I love the caffeine level.”

Her current favorite pastry: Hand-pies from The Illuminated Oven out of Providence, R.I. “They’re such a satisfying little bite.”

They say not to mix business and pleasure — but for Delano, working at the cafe feels “funnily enough, the same... The baristas still greet me with a smile, thankfully. I still get my favorite drinks — although I try to make them now.”

Advertisement

Sarah Delano stood outside of Gray's Coffee Shop, a cafe in Westport. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. She tweets @laurendaley1.