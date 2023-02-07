Easy ways to cook tofu — and two tips before you get started

2. It’s best to cook tofu in a heavy nonstick or cast-iron skillet or seasoned wok with a little oil. This prevents the tofu from sticking, provides additional flavor, and helps with browning.

1. After draining the water from a package of tofu, dry the tofu by wrapping it in a clean dish towel or paper towels to blot and press out additional water. This will reduce splattering when pan-frying and allow the outside to become crispy. Some tofu fans love using a tofu press to squeeze out even more water for crispier tofu.

Here are some easy tofu recipes to get you started. More ideas can be found at www.bostonglobe.com/lifestyle/food-dining/recipes:

GLAZED TOFU: Adapted from Deborah Madison’s “This Can’t Be Tofu!,” in a bowl, combine 2 tablespoons soy sauce, 1 tablespoon mirin (rice wine), 1 tablespoon hoisin sauce, 1 tablespoon rice vinegar, 1 chopped clove garlic, 1 teaspoon sugar, 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil, and a sprinkling crushed red pepper. (You can also use about ½ cup bottled Asian-style marinade if you prefer.) Blot dry 12 to 16 ounces of firm or extra-firm tofu cut into ½-inch-thick slices. In a large nonstick skillet, heat 2 tablespoons canola oil over medium-high heat. Add the tofu in a single layer (or cook in batches) and cook until browned on the bottom, about 5 minutes. Flip the tofu, reduce the heat to medium, and cook 2 minutes. Carefully add the sauce (watch out, it will bubble wildly) and 2 chopped scallions. Cook, turning the tofu a few times to coat with sauce, 1 to 2 minutes or until the sauce thickens and glazes the tofu. Serve over brown rice or noodles and/or cooked vegetables. (Note: You can pan-fry tofu the same way without adding any sauce.) Serves 2 to 4.

TOFU AND ONION SCRAMBLE: In the very informative cookbook “Passionate Vegetarian” (2002), which weighs in at over 1,000 pages, author Crescent Dragonwagon provides many recipes for tofu. One of the simplest is Scrambled Tofu, which, she writes, is “both like and not like scrambled eggs.” Here’s an easy adaptation: In a nonstick skillet over medium heat, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil. Chop and cook 1 small onion until just golden, about 10 minutes. Add 10 ounces of firm tofu, crumbled into small clumps, and season with salt, pepper, ½ teaspoon turmeric, and ½ teaspoon sweet paprika. Raise the heat to medium-high and cook, stirring often, for 3 minutes. Serve with hot sauce, soy sauce, kimchi, grated cheese, or other tasty accompaniments. Serves 2.

TOMATO SAUCE WITH CRUMBLED TOFU: Using 12 to 16 ounces of firm or extra-firm tofu, squeeze out excess water and crumble the tofu into bits. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add 8 ounces chopped mushrooms, sprinkle with salt and pepper, and cook, stirring occasionally, for 6 to 8 minutes or until the mushroom’s liquid evaporates. Add the tofu and 1 teaspoon chili powder and cook, stirring often, for 10 minutes or until the tofu is lightly golden. Stir in 2 cloves chopped garlic and cook 1 minute. Transfer the tofu mixture to a plate. Add 4 cups of your favorite tomato sauce to the skillet and simmer gently for 5 minutes. Add the tofu mixture to the sauce and simmer for a few minutes. Spoon over pasta, grains, or baked potatoes; add to chili; or use as a filling for stuffed peppers and squash. Serves 4.

TOFU BANH MI: A traditional Vietnamese banh mi (sandwich) contains sliced meat and/or pate topped with pickled vegetables and cilantro on a crispy baguette. To make two tofu banh mi: In a lightly oiled large nonstick skillet over medium heat, cook 8 to 10 ounces of tofu planks (sliced ½-inch thick). Cook about 4 minutes per side or until nicely browned. Sprinkle the tofu with 2 tablespoons soy sauce and 2 teaspoons sugar. Turn the tofu a few times to coat and remove from the heat. Spread spicy sriracha mayo on the cut sides of two 6-inch-long pieces of (fresh or toasted) baguette. Add the tofu on the bottom halves and top with quick-pickled Daikon radish and carrot matchsticks, cucumber slices, and a handful of fresh cilantro. Serves 2.

SPINACH SCALLION TOFU SPREAD: In a food processor, process 8 ounces of firm tofu (no need to pat dry) and 1 small clove garlic until crumbly. Add 2 tablespoons olive oil, 1½ tablespoons lemon juice, chopped green parts of two scallions, 3 ounces cooked spinach (microwave baby spinach, covered with a paper towel, on a large plate for 1 minute), ½ teaspoon kosher salt, and freshly ground black pepper; process until smooth. Taste for seasoning. This makes a nice spread for bagels or toast, topped with sliced tomatoes, smoked salmon, and/or microgreens. Makes about 2 cups.

BAKED TOFU: One way to get tofu browned and crisp is to use cornstarch in a simple marinade and then bake the tofu in a hot oven. Mix 1 tablespoon soy sauce, 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil, ½ tablespoon mirin, and 1 tablespoon cornstarch in a baking dish. Add 1 block of firm or extra-firm tofu cut into ½-inch-thick planks or cubes or break the tofu into 1-inch rough pieces and turn in the marinade. Let stand for at least 30 minutes. Spread the tofu on a parchment paper lined baking sheet and bake in a hot 425-degree oven for 25 to 30 minutes, flipping the pieces halfway through baking, or until browned and crispy. Serve over vegetables and/or rice, add to a stir-fry, or toss in peanut sauce. Serves 4.

BREADED TOFU: Marinate 6 planks (about 12 ounces) of firm tofu, sliced ½-inch thick, in 2 tablespoons soy sauce, 2 tablespoons mirin, and 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil for 30 minutes or longer. Turn the tofu in the marinade a few times. Place about ½ cup panko (bread crumbs) on a plate. Press the tofu into the crumbs to fully coat both sides. In a large nonstick skillet, heat 2 tablespoons canola oil over medium heat. Cook the tofu for 2 to 3 minutes per side or until browned and crispy on the outside, still tender on the inside. Serves 2 to 3.

Lisa Zwirn can be reached at lzwirn9093@gmail.com.

