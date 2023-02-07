Recipe: Fudgy brownie filling in a flaky crust makes a sinfully delicious pie for your Val/Gal/Palentine

Makes one 9-inch pie

A fudgy brownie that you make yourself is a far cry from the boxed mix and nearly as easy to make. For an extra indulgent treat this Val/Gal/Palentine's Day, fill a flaky crust with brownie batter and bake a pie. If pie crust intimidates you but you still want to try your hand at this ingenious combination of two dessert classics, use a store-bought shell. Par-bake the shell just as you would if you had made the pastry, then pour in the brownie filling. The trick to this pie, and really for any brownie recipe, is not to over-bake the chocolate mixture. Brownies should be moist, and almost, but not quite, gooey. The center of the pie will puff like a souffle as it bakes. But just because it puffs, that doesn't mean the filling is completely cooked. Use a cake tester or toothpick to check the middle. The tester shouldn't come out goopy with raw batter, but it shouldn't be bone dry either. You're looking for moist "crumbs" on the tester. Then let the pie cool so that the filling has a chance to set. Serve it at room temperature or rewarm slices briefly in the oven or a toaster oven (350 degrees for 5 minutes), and maybe even top them with a scoop of ice cream. Sinfully delicious. What a way to win a heart.

PASTRY

1 cup flour Pinch of salt ¼ teaspoon baking powder 2 teaspoons granulated sugar 5 tablespoons cold butter, cut into small pieces ¾ teaspoon distilled white vinegar or cider vinegar 2 tablespoons ice water Extra flour (for sprinkling)

1. Have on hand a 9-inch pie pan.

2. In a food processor, combine the flour, salt, baking powder, and sugar. Pulse to blend them. Add the butter and pulse again until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs.

3. Add the vinegar and ice water. Pulse a few times until the mixture forms moist clumps. Do not let it form a ball. Add more water, 1 teaspoon at a time, if necessary. Turn the clumps out on a lightly floured counter. Knead just until the dough comes together. Shape into a flat disk, wrap in foil, and refrigerate for 25 minutes.

4. On a lightly floured counter, roll the dough to a 12-inch round. Lift it onto the rolling pin and ease it into the pan. Fold the dough overhang under all around the edge like a hem, and press the rim so it is 1/4-inch high. Crimp the edges. With a fork, gently prick the bottom of the crust a dozen times (these holes release steam during baking). Freeze the crust for 30 minutes.

5. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Line the inside of the pie with parchment or foil, pressing it into the crust. Fill the liner with dried beans or pie weights, pushing them into the edges of the pan.

6. Bake the crust for 10 minutes. Carefully life out the parchment or foil and weights. Prick the pastry again at this point if it looks puffy on the bottom. Return the crust to the oven. Continue baking for 5 minutes, or until the dough is par-baked and no longer shiny. (Total pre-baking time is 15 minutes.) Transfer to a wire rack to cool.

FILLING

3 ounces unsweetened chocolate, coarsely chopped 12 tablespoons (1 1/2 sticks) unsalted butter, cut up 1½ cups granulated sugar ¾ cup flour 3 eggs ¼ cup chocolate chips Confectioners' sugar (for sprinkling)

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees.

2. Fill a saucepan with 2 inches of water. Have on hand a heatproof bowl that fits on the pot without touching the water below. Bring the water to a simmer over medium heat.

3. Place the chocolate and butter in the bowl and set the bowl on the saucepan. Let the chocolate and butter melt, stirring occasionally with a rubber spatula. Remove the bowl from the water and wipe the bottom dry.

4. In a food processor, pulse the granulated sugar and flour. Pour in the melted chocolate mixture. Pulse again. Add the eggs and pulse until the mixture is mostly smooth, though it will still appear gritty.

5. Transfer to a bowl. Use the rubber spatula to fold in the chocolate chips.

6. Pour the filling into the pie shell. Transfer to the oven. Bake the pie for 45 to 55 minutes, or until a cake tester or toothpick inserted into the center comes out mostly clean. Transfer to a wire rack to cool. Sprinkle with confectioners' sugar. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick