Recipe: Lamb meatballs in sour cherry sauce is the dish that most symbolizes the cooking of Aleppo

Serves 4

Anissa Helou writes in "Feast: Food of the Islamic World," "If there is a dish that symbolizes the cooking of Aleppo, this has to be it." Little lamb meatballs are fried until browned, then cooked in a sour cherry sauce with pomegranate molasses. Sour cherries are available frozen in Middle Eastern markets; you can also use dried sour cherries soaked in water overnight. Lebanese/Syrian 7-spice mix comes ready-made at spice markets in Lebanon and Syria; ground allspice works too. To serve the dish, arrange triangles of buttered pita on a platter, spoon over the meatballs and cherries, and garnish with toasted pine nuts.

MEATBALLS

1 pound lean ground lamb, cut from leg or shoulder ½ tablespoon sea salt ½ teaspoon Lebanese 7-spice mixture or ground allspice 1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1. In a bowl, combine the lamb, salt, and spice mixture or allspice. Shape the meat into small balls, about the size of large marbles.

2. In a large, nonstick skillet over medium heat, melt the butter. Cook the meatballs, stirring often, for 5 minutes, or until lightly browned.

SAUCE

2 packages (14 ounces/400 grams each) frozen pitted sour cherries or 2 cups dried sour cherries soaked overnight in water to cover 1 tablespoon raw cane sugar 1 tablespoon pomegranate molasses

1. In a large flameproof casserole or Dutch oven large enough to hold all the meatballs later, combine the cherries, sugar, and pomegranate molasses. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, and simmer, uncovered, for 15 minutes, or until the sauce thickens.

2. With a slotted spoon, transfer the meatballs to the sauce. Continue cooking for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until they are cooked through. (Total simmering time is 30 minutes.)

ASSEMBLY

2 small pita rounds, split into 2 disks, each cut into wide triangles 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted Few sprigs parsley, leaves finely chopped ¼ cup pine nuts, toasted until lightly golden

1. On a serving platter, arrange the pita triangles all around, coarse side up, pointed ends facing the edge. Drizzle the bread with melted butter.

2. Spoon the meat and sauce onto the bread. Sprinkle with parsley and pine nuts.

Sheryl Julian. Adapted from "Feast: Food of the Islamic World"