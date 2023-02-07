Safe Catch adds tinned seafood to its line

New tinned fish from Safe Catch, a company that uses sustainably caught wild fish and tests each for mercury. Safe Catch

Traditionally, tinned seafood has been served in Spain and Portugal, but has become more popular here in the last few years. Now Safe Catch, a Bay Area company known for its canned and pouched tuna and salmon using wild and sustainably caught fish, has added tinned seafood to its line. The company also uses proprietary technology to test each fish for mercury, claiming to offer the lowest level. “We are dedicated to sourcing only the highest quality fish for our customers, and we are proud to offer a strict mercury-tested and sustainable option that is caught by environmentally friendly methods,” says the company’s co-founder and president, Sean Wittenberg. The new varieties include skinless and boneless wild-caught mackerel and two choices for sardines, soaked in water or bathing in olive oil. Especially mild and buttery, these are all delicious straight from the tin with a hunk of crusty bread. Add one to a salad or charcuterie board. They are also a good source of Omega-3s and protein. Available at selected Roche Bros. locations, and at safecatch.com (six 4.4-ounce tins of sardines, $15.99; six 4.4-ounce tins mackerel, $19.99). Safe Catch’s other products are available at many supermarkets.