5-year-old boy who fell out of third-floor window in Manchester, N.H., has died, officials say

A 5-year-old boy who fell out of a window last week in Manchester, N.H., died Monday from his injuries, officials said.
Around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 31, the boy fell out of a third-floor window, said Heather Hamel, a spokesperson for the Manchester police. He was taken to a local hospital and transferred to a Boston hospital where he later died, officials said.
The fall appears to have been an accident, Hamel said. The boy’s name was not disclosed. No further information was immediately available.
