Alewife Station parking garage to ‘partially reopen’ on Wednesday, MBTA says

Red Line service between Alewife and Davis has been replaced by shuttle buses, officials said. Passengers can board shuttle buses “at the busway at Alewife Station,” the MBTA said.

Garage levels G, 2, 3, and 4 will reopen, but the fifth level will remain closed and there will be no access to the lobby floor, the MBTA said in a statement. Officials had previously said that they expected the stop to remain closed for the week.

The parking garage at the MBTA Alewife Station will “partially reopen” to drivers on Wednesday, but the station will remain closed, as crews continue to repair damage from a crash that shattered the station’s glass ceiling panels last weekend, the MBTA said Tuesday.

Advertisement

The MBTA said that it is working to “resume Red Line service this week utilizing the Russell Field headhouse, which is a two-minute walk from the garage.”

“Before the headhouse can be used, the T needs to provide riders with a safe and accessible pathway,” officials said. “The T is currently installing signage and lighting along a path and providing customers access through a tunnel under the Alewife Brook Parkway to reach the headhouse.”

On Saturday, a man slammed his car into a concrete barrier on the top floor of the garage, which left the car hanging on the edge, the Globe previously reported. The crash, the MBTA said Tuesday, sent “a barrier and concrete debris onto the station below.”

The man, who was identified as a “middle-aged man,” was found unconscious and taken to the hospital, the Globe reported. A 14-year-old girl sustained minor injuries after she cut her hand in the lobby, officials said.

An MBTA spokesperson previously told the Globe that preliminary findings indicate that the crash was intentional.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Advertisement

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.