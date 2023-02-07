Area restaurants support clothing drive for Needham-based Circle of Hope

Christine Ruddy, the grants and community engagement specialist at Circle of Hope, said the organization is looking for new T-shirts, sweatshirts, leggings, sweatpants, and fleeces that are comfortable to wear during the winter months.

Circle of Hope provides the homeless in Greater Boston with clothing and other necessities through 25 area shelters and health clinics, according to a statement.

Nearly 30 restaurants in Newton, Needham, Watertown, and Wellesley are launching a new clothing drive to support the Needham-based Circle of Hope during the month of February.

Donation boxes will be set up at the participating restaurants. Circle of Hope also accepts donations through its website, circleofhopeonline.org.

“It’s a wonderful way to be able to reach out and help people who live so close but may need an extra helping hand,” Ruddy said.

Nancy Cushman, proprietor at Bianca, located at The Street at Chestnut Hill and one of the participating restaurateurs who helped organize the clothing drive, said in the statement: “This is one more way that we can be a conduit to help provide more for our community.”

The clothing drive is being organized in conjunction with the Charles River Regional Chamber, and is part of the business group’s Love Local: Supporting Our Restaurants & Our Community campaign, according to Greg Reibman, the chamber’s president.

“While Valentine’s Day may be a traditional day to dine out, the Love Local campaign runs all month long with multiple ways to support our restaurants and the community during this short, cold month when all could use a little bit of a boost,” Reibman said in the statement.

A list of participating restaurants with drop-off locations is available at charlesriverchamber.com/2023/01/23/love-local-clothing-drive.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.