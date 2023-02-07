Chief of staff to Lawrence mayor charged with possession of child pornography

His lawyer didn’t immediately return voice and email messages seeking comment. Calls to numbers listed for Martes-Rosario weren’t immediately returned.

In a statement Tuesday, State Police said detectives from the cyber crime unit arrested Jhovanny Martes-Rosario, 48, of Lawrence, at his home on two counts of possession of child pornography after troopers searched his electronic devices pursuant to a warrant.

State Police on Monday night arrested the chief of staff to Lawrence’s mayor for alleged possession of child pornography, the agency said. He was fired after his arrest.

“Troopers located dozens of images of child pornography on the suspect’s iPad,” State Police said.

Advertisement

Martes-Rosario was arrested and booked at the State Police barracks in Andover, where he posted $1,050 bail, according to authorities.

He was arraigned Tuesday in Lawrence District Court, where he pleaded not guilty.

Judge Holly Broadbent released him on the bail he’d posted previously, with conditions that he stay off the Internet, keep away from all children under the age of 18 except his own son, and surrender his passport, according to a separate statement from Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office.

The State Police Cyber Crime Unit, officials said, launched an investigation in December after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about child pornography allegedly being uploaded from an IP address associated with Martes-Rosario’s home.

His City Hall tenure abruptly came to an end following his arrest.

“Mayor Brian A. DePeña made the decision to immediately dismiss Mr. Jhovanny Martes, Chief Staff of the office of Mayor DePeña, after receiving official information of his arrest due to causes that remain under investigation at this time,” said DePeña’s office in a statement. “Mayor Brian A. DePeña’s office will provide more details on this once they reach his office.”

Martes-Rosario’s next court hearing is slated for March 27, officials said.

Advertisement





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.