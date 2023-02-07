fb-pixel Skip to main content

Six-alarm fire reported at Brockton hospital

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated February 7, 2023, 30 minutes ago
A six-alarm fire has forced an evacuation at the Brockton Hospital, Tuesday.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

A six-alarm fire has forced an evacuation of Brockton Hospital Tuesday morning, officials said.

“We have multiple mutual aid ambulances from Plymouth & Norfolk County on scene,” the Brockton Emergency Management Agency tweeted shortly after 9 a.m. “We are in progress of evacuating the hospital.”

The fire has been knocked down, fire officials posted on Twitter at 9:24 a.m. There were no reported injuries.

In an earlier statement, the emergency management agency asked residents to avoid the area “as there are multiple public safety personnel working and responding to the scene.”

Hospital and fire officials couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. The Fire Department said a press conference would be held later in the day.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

