Six-alarm fire reported at Brockton hospital

A six-alarm fire has forced an evacuation of Brockton Hospital Tuesday morning, officials said.
“We have multiple mutual aid ambulances from Plymouth & Norfolk County on scene,” the Brockton Emergency Management Agency tweeted shortly after 9 a.m. “We are in progress of evacuating the hospital.”
The fire has been knocked down, fire officials posted on Twitter at 9:24 a.m. There were no reported injuries.
Chief Nardelli has ordered a 6th alarm for a fire in the Brockton Hospital. Fire is knocked down. In addition to Brockton Fire resources we have requested mutual aid assistance. No injuries. Beginning evacuations of the hospital. pic.twitter.com/o59vD8DlUN— Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) February 7, 2023
In an earlier statement, the emergency management agency asked residents to avoid the area “as there are multiple public safety personnel working and responding to the scene.”
Hospital and fire officials couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. The Fire Department said a press conference would be held later in the day.
Brockton fire is on scene of a 4th alarm fire at the Brockton Hospital. Avoid the area. Updates will be sent as we get more info and a press conference will be posted here. pic.twitter.com/7x9o2etDda— Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) February 7, 2023
