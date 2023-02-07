Four lottery tickets sold in Mass. win $50,000, $100,000 prizes in Monday drawing

Two tickets that won $100,000 and two that won $50,000 in the Powerball drawing Monday were sold in Massachusetts, lottery officials said Tuesday.

A lucky ticket sold in Washington state also won the $754.6 million jackpot in the Monday drawing, officials said.

The $100,000 winning tickets were sold at Buffington Mini Mart in Swansea and at Mutual in Tyngsborough, according to a statement from the Massachusetts Lottery. The buyers manually selected the numbers on their tickets, the statement said. The tickets were played on the Power Play option, which gives purchasers the chance to double their prize for an extra dollar, officials said.