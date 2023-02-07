Here are some Mass. organizations that are helping earthquake victims

After devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria that have left over 7,000 people dead, local organizations in Massachusetts are mobilizing to gather donations and send supplies to the region.
People with family and friends in the region were scrambling and trying to contact their loved ones, as rescuers continued their search for survivors. For those looking to donate or send supplies, here’s what you can do:
- The Turkish Consulate General in Boston is accepting “in-kind donations” between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. at its office, which is located at 31 Saint James Ave, Suite #840, in Boston, it said on Twitter. Larger bulk donations can be delivered to Freerange Market in Medford at 325 Rivers Edge Drive. Anyone looking to provide help can also call the emergency phone line at (857) 207-9284 or email consulate.boston@mfa.gov.tr.
- The Turkish American Cultural Society of New England, Inc., said those who wish to send in-kind donations should contact the Turkish Consulate General. “Currently needed material are : Blankets, tents, sleeping bags, pocket warmers, winter clothing (jackets, gloves, headgear), over-the-counter medications for flu, cold and pain killers. Please place your items in clear bags and provide an itemized list of the content in the bag(s). The in-kind material will be sent by Turkish Airlines,” the organization said on its website.
- The New England Turkish Student Association (NETSA) is a Boston-based nonprofit that’s supporting “the collective effort of Turkish Philanthropy Funds - TPF to help ease the devastating effect of earthquakes in the South-Southeast Regions of Turkiye,” the organization said. Donate here.
- The Boston Dialogue Foundation has launched a fundraiser with the Turkish Cultural Center Boston and Peace Islands Institute Boston. Donate here via this verified GoFundMe.
- The Boston University Turkish Student Association is raising funds that “will be directly transferred to the Bridge to Turkiye Fund which is collectively raising $2,000,000 for the ongoing search and rescue efforts,” the group said. Donate here via this verified GoFundMe.
- MIT’s Turkish Student Association has started a relief fund on GoFundMe. Donate here via this verified GoFundMe.
- The Harvard College Turkish Student Association said on Instagram Monday that it is accepting donations via Venmo (@harvard-tsa) and will match all donations one-to-one.
- Tufts Students of Turkey will be matching all donations one-to-one. Click here for more information.
