Hopkinton asks residents to complete stormwater flooding survey

Hopkinton town officials are asking community members to complete a survey on their experiences with flooding in neighborhoods.
The data will help the town better understand flooding concerns, and identify ways to enhance its existing stormwater collection infrastructure, according to a statement. It also will help with other potential mitigation activities to reduce flooding-related impacts.
The town is working with consultants Tighe & Bond in Westfield to assess areas of concern in Hopkinton’s stormwater collection and distribution system.
The town’s 2020 Hazard Mitigation - Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Plan identified stormwater flooding as a hazard in the town, according to the statement.
John Westerling, director of public works, said residents’ input through the survey will help guide the town’s work to improve its infrastructure.
“We value the input of the Hopkinton public and ask residents, business owners, and property owners to complete this survey, as well as encourage their neighbors to provide feedback,” Westerling said.
The online survey is available at surveymonkey.com/r/5YYPMNX until Feb. 22.
