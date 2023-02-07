Hopkinton asks residents to complete stormwater flooding survey

Hopkinton town officials are asking community members to complete a survey on their experiences with flooding in neighborhoods.

The data will help the town better understand flooding concerns, and identify ways to enhance its existing stormwater collection infrastructure, according to a statement. It also will help with other potential mitigation activities to reduce flooding-related impacts.

The town is working with consultants Tighe & Bond in Westfield to assess areas of concern in Hopkinton’s stormwater collection and distribution system.