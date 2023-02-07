‘It’s kind of like shark CSI.’ Experts assess how frozen shark washed up on Cape Cod beach

While capturing scenes of icy waters and wispy clouds at Cold Storage Beach in Dennis, Medeiros stumbled upon something peculiar: a fin sticking out of the sand in the distance. Intrigued, she trekked down the shoreline to investigate, she wrote Tuesday in a message to the Globe. She found a dead, frozen shark.

Amid New England’s artic blast, photographer Amie Medeiros ventured onto a Cape Cod beach Saturday in sub-zero temperatures to embark “on a little photo adventure.”

Amie Medeiros found a dead and frozen porbeagle shark Saturday on the shore of Cold Storage Beach in Dennis.

Despite her rapidly numbing fingers, Medeiros snapped photos of the shark — lying on its side, sharp teeth exposed — and posted them to her Instagram photography account, @capeimagesbyamie. The eerie images have gotten thousands of likes online.

Medeiros shared her viral photos with the Globe.

“It’s definitely wild, how I’ve gotten my frozen friend his 15 minutes of fame,” the 41-year-old Yarmouth Port resident wrote. “[My friends] have been happy my photos are getting recognition because they love how they capture Cape Cod life.”

John Chisholm, an adjunct scientist at the New England Aquarium, went to Cold Storage Beach Monday morning to inspect the dead shark he identified as a porbeagle, a species related to great whites.

The porbeagle did not die because of the cold snap, Chisholm said, and was likely dead for several days before Medeiros took the pictures. As it happens, porbeagles are uniquely adapted to withstand frigid water temperatures, unlike other shark species, like threshers and sand tigers, he said.

“[Porbeagles] have evolved to develop a countercurrent heat exchange system in their veins and arteries,” Chisholm said. “So they can raise their body temperature .... They can tolerate the cold.”

The shark washed up during the artic blast, so its body froze when it was on the beach.

“If we didn’t have that sub-zero weather, this shark wouldn’t have frozen, it just would have been a dead stranded shark,” he said.

Chisholm said he went to Cape Cod to investigate the condition of the porbeagle and try to determine how it died.

“It’s kind of like shark CSI,” he quipped.

By the time Chisholm arrived, however, the shark’s eyes were already pecked out — likely by gulls, he said — and several fins were missing. The body had already begun to decompose, and it looked as if dogs or coyotes nibbled at it, too, Chisholm said.

Without an intact corpse, Chisholm said it’s impossible to collect enough data at the New England Aquarium’s lab to determine the porbeagle’s cause of death or compare the shark to others that have recently washed up. The aquarium plans to leave the shark’s body on the shore and “let nature take its course.”

People have taken to social media to share the photos and express their reaction to the images of the iced-over shark. Some are marveling over just how frigid New England was last weekend.

“How cold was it yesterday? Cold enough to wash a frozen shark onto a Cape Cod beach!” one person tweeted Monday. “This was the scene yesterday at appropriately named Cold Storage Beach in Dennis, MA.”

Others said they scared to swim in Cape Cod waters amid frequent shark sightings.

“I used to swim in those waters as a kid,” one Facebook user commented. “I’ll barely stick a toe in the water nowadays.”

Shark washups aren’t particularly common in the New England region, Chisholm said, so it’s imperative that passersby report such sightings to wildlife officials. Institutions like the New England Aquarium analyze washups to try to identify patterns, diagnose problems, and brainstorm solutions to protect wildlife.

If you witness an animal washed ashore, you can report it to Chisholm through social media, which is @MA_Sharks on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.





