Lindsay Clancy, Duxbury woman accused of murdering her three children, to be arraigned from hospital

Lindsay Clancy is scheduled to be arraigned via Zoom from the Boston hospital where she’s recovering from self-inflicted wounds, injuries she sustained after jumping 20 feet into the backyard from her family’s Duxbury home on Jan. 24. The arraignment is set for 2 p.m.

The Duxbury woman who allegedly murdered her three young children and then attempted suicide formally begins her journey through the court system Tuesday.

The 32-year-old labor and delivery nurse is facing charges for murder, strangulation, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in Plymouth District Court, after she allegedly strangled her infant son, Callan; her 5-year-old daughter, Cora; and her 3-year-old son, Dawson.

Advertisement

During Tuesday’s arraignment, more information about the crime could become public. However, a judge has previously sealed all police reports and other documents generated by law enforcement during its investigation.

Patrick Clancy, Lindsay’s husband and the father of the children, had left the house for 20 minutes to shop at CVS and pick up dinner on the night of the incident. He returned home around 6 p.m. and called 911 four minutes later, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office and Lindsay Clancy’s defense attorney, Kevin J. Reddington.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Reddington has signaled he’ll pursue a not guilty by reason of insanity defense, and has said that Lindsay Clancy was being overmedicated at the time of the murders. He also had a forensic psychologist examine her for evidence of postpartum mood disorder.

Reddington hopes to convince Plymouth District Court Judge John A. Canavan III to allow Lindsay Clancy to await trial with her parents in Connecticut, or at the Department of Mental Health Worcester Recovery Center and Hospital, instead of MCI-Framingham, where many women detainees are housed before trial.

Cruz’s office has not publicly declared what their view of Reddington’s efforts will be, but during a hearing last Friday, Plymouth Assistant District Attorney Jennifer L. Sprague argued that Lindsay Clancy is a security threat to herself and others.

Advertisement

Lindsay Clancy inflicted “moderate injuries to herself — and killed three children,’’ the prosecutor noted. “She is not paralyzed. She can move her arms, she can move her legs and feet. So it’s not someone who doesn’t have the ability to move.”

Cruz has also not said publicly how — or if — he will take the mental health concerns raised by Reddington into account when he presents the case to the Plymouth County grand jury. He has the option, as does any prosecutor, to seek first degree murder charges, which could lead to life imprisonment without parole, or a lesser charge that could create a chance at parole decades from now.

Cruz can also, as some other district attorneys have done, support the defense theory that Lindsay Clancy was mentally ill and should be sent to a psychiatric hospital where she would get annual reviews to determine if she could be freed from state custody.

The prosecution of Lindsay Clancy will shift to Plymouth Superior Court after she’s indicted in the coming weeks. Her trial likely won’t take place for another year or more.

Material from earlier Globe coverage was used in this report.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.