Marturano retires after bringing Old Colony YMCA to new heights

Marturano is credited with growing the Old Colony YMCA into a regional agency that is heavily involved in providing social services, including homeless shelters, counseling, child care facilities, and treatment programs and training for young people across the state who are caught up in the correctional system.

Old Colony YMCA, based in Brockton with sixbranch locations and four summer camps south of Boston, named Charles Clifford as its new president and CEO. Clifford had been CEO of the YMCA of Pawtucket, R.I., since 2015.

Vincent Marturano retired this month as CEO of the Old Colony YMCA after 30 years in the job – and 50 with the YMCA organization in New England.

Old Colony YMCA also offers more traditional camp, exercise, and recreation programs; pre-pandemic, about 145,000 people used the branches, about three-quarters of them under the age of 18, and close to 3,000 children attended child care centers at more than 40 sites, Marturano said.

“We are making sure to do as much as we can to help people be all that they can be,” Marturano said in a recent interview. “We touch lives in very special and meaningful ways.”

Marturano’s experience with the YMCA system began when he was 8 years old and had just emigrated with his family from Sicily to New Britain, Conn. They lived a block away from a YMCA, and Marturano spent lots of time there, learning English and observing the role models who taught him about “uplifting the human spirit.”

“Our work [at the Y] is to bring out the human potential in young people,” he said. “It happened to me, and that is why I chose to do that as my life’s work.”

Marturano plans to continue his involvement in social services. He’s joined the board of Signature Health Care, and is involved with New Heights Charter School in Brockton.

